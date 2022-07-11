Bannon offers to testify, say Jan. 6 probers





WASHINGTON -- Steve Bannon, a former White House strategist and ally of Donald Trump who faces criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena over the Capitol riot, has told the House committee investigating the attack that he is now willing to testify.

Bannon's turnabout was conveyed in a letter late Saturday from his attorney, lawmakers said, as the committee prepares to air more revelations this week against Trump in what may be its final set of hearings.

"I expect that we will be hearing from him and there are many questions that we have for him," said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. She and other committee members said in television interviews Sunday that they intend to have Bannon sit for a private interview, which they typically conduct in a deposition with sworn testimony.

Bannon had been one of the highest-profile Trump-allied holdouts to refuse to testify before the committee, leading to two criminal counts of contempt of Congress last year for resisting the committee's subpoena. He has argued that his testimony is protected by Trump's claim of executive privilege. The committee contends such a claim is dubious because Trump had fired Bannon from the White House in 2017 and Bannon was thus a private citizen when he was consulting with the then-president in the run-up to the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Still, in recent days, as the former president grew frustrated with what he decried as a one-sided presentation by the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans, Trump said he would waive that privilege claim, according to a letter Saturday to Bannon's lawyer.

"If you reach an agreement on a time and place for your testimony, I will waive executive privilege for you, which allows for you to go in and testify truthfully and fairly, as per the request of the unselect committee of political thugs and hacks," Trump wrote.

The committee's Thursday evening hearing will examine the three-hour plus stretch when Trump failed to act as a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol. It will be the first hearing in prime time since the June 9 debut that was viewed by 20 million people.

A hearing Tuesday will focus on the plotting and planning of the riot by white nationalist groups such as the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters, and will also highlight testimony taken Friday from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

It comes after surprise testimony last month from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided compelling evidence that Trump could be linked to a federal crime. Since then, the committee has seen an influx of new information and confidential tips.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., suggested that Bannon "had a change of heart, and after watching, presumably, all of these people come forward, including Cassidy Hutchinson, he's decided that he wants to come in, and if he wants to come in, I'm certain that the committee would be very interested in hearing from him."

Bannon's trial on the two criminal counts is July 18. A hearing in his case was scheduled for today in federal court in Washington. Bannon has been seeking a delay in the trial to at least fall.

It's unclear how much Bannon intends to cooperate. He has expressed a preference to appear before the committee in a public hearing. The committee is making clear he must first sit for a private interview, typically in a sworn deposition. It's also possible he may opt to appear and then refuse to answer questions, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

"The way that we have treated every single witness is the same, that they come in, they talk to the committee there," Raskin said. "If they're going to take a deposition, they're sworn under oath. It's videotaped. It's recorded, and then we take it from there."

The committee says it wants to hear from Bannon because he "had specific knowledge about the events planned for Jan. 6 before they occurred." It cited as an example comments that he made on his podcast the day before the riot.

"It's not going to happen like you think it's going to happen. OK, it's going to be quite extraordinarily different. All I can say is strap in," Bannon said in that podcast. "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow. ... So many people said, 'Man, if I was in a revolution, I would be in Washington.' Well, this is your time in history."

House investigators have been digging deeper into the evidence collected so far about the role extremist groups played in the deadly riot and what Trump was doing as the violence ensued down the street from the White House.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who will lead Thursday's hearing with Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., described the upcoming testimony as key to providing an extensive timeline of what Trump did and did not do in those critical hours on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021. That includes Trump's tweet criticizing Vice President Mike Pence for lacking "courage" as angry protesters outside the Capitol were heard chanting "Hang Mike Pence" for not challenging Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

"We want to show the American people what was the president doing during that time," Kinzinger said Sunday. "The rest of the country knew that there was an insurrection. The president obviously had to have known there was an insurrection. So where was he? What was he doing? It's a very important hearing. Pay attention. Because I think it goes to the heart of what is the oath of a leader."

Tuesday's hearing will explore efforts to assemble the mob on the National Mall and then organize the march down Pennsylvania Avenue, where some rioters, armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol, quickly overrunning the overwhelmed police force. More than 100 police officers were injured, many beaten, bloodied and bruised, that day.

It will also highlight a meeting Dec. 18, 2020, at the White House in which former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, onetime Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and others floated the idea of seizing voting machines and invoking national security emergency powers, to heated objection from several White House lawyers who argued that Trump needed to accept his defeat, according to Raskin, who will lead Tuesday's hearing.

"We're gonna get to use a lot of Mr. Cipollone's testimony," he said. "He was aware of every major move, I think, that Donald Trump was making to try to overthrow the 2020 election and essentially seize the presidency."

Kinzinger spoke on ABC's "This Week," Lofgren was on CNN's "State of the Union" and Raskin appeared on CBS's "Face the Nation."

'UNPRECEDENTED'

The hotly anticipated documentary comprising hours of behind-the-scenes video of former President Trump, his family and associates in the final days and aftermath of the 2020 election has already been reviewed by the congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot.

It's now available to the public.

"Unprecedented," a three-part docuseries by British filmmaker Alex Holder, was released Sunday morning by Discovery+ and features new interviews with Trump and his children specifically about Jan. 6, and video from the president's rally on the Ellipse just before his supporters stormed the Capitol. It provides greater definition to events already seared into the nation's consciousness, showing viewers that Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, for all the surreptitiousness of his allies' "Stop the Steal" efforts, occurred in plain sight and began long before the morning of Jan. 6.

Trump unsurprisingly clings to his claims of election fraud and is unapologetic about Jan. 6.

In the final 15 minutes of the third episode, "The Kindling," Holder asks Trump during an interview conducted before he left the White House to talk about the events of Jan. 6. Trump agreed, nodding brusquely. But his comments showed little remorse for the violence of the riot, besides calling it "a sad day." Almost immediately, Trump made excuses for those who stormed the Capitol, explaining away their behavior.

"The people went to Washington primarily because they were angry with an election that they think was rigged," he said.

The clip comes just minutes after video showing Trump's espousal of what incited the "Stop the Steal" mob: his election night claims that, "Frankly, we did win this election"; the parroting of that claim by Trump's attorney Giuliani, his children, lawyers and allies in conservative media; Donald Trump Jr.'s emphatic claim to a crowd that his father would fight to overturn the election "to the death"; and Trump's Jan. 6 speech imploring supporters to march to the Capitol, challenging then-Vice President Pence to "do the right thing" and halt the certification of then-Democratic presidential candidate Biden's electoral win.

"A very small portion, as you know, went down to the Capitol and then a very small portion of them went in," Trump continued in the documentary, moments after video showing thousands of his supporters smashing windows, fighting with police and occupying the Capitol building. "But I will tell you, they were angry from the standpoint of what happened in the election and because they're smart and they see and they saw what happened. And I believe that was a big part of what happened on Jan. 6."

In what appears to be a later interview at Trump's residence, Holder asked him what he learned from the 2020 election.

"I think I learned you have to be very untrusting," he said. "I thought it would be a straight-up election and it wasn't."

Trump's children Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric didn't want to talk about Jan. 6.

In an interview with Holder at some point between election day and Jan. 6, 2021, Ivanka Trump claimed that her father was only interested in counting all the votes in the 2020 election -- even though, as another commentator in the documentary points out, Trump's lawyers actually worked to halt vote counts in the states where his lead had eroded as more ballots were processed.

"As the president has said, every single vote needs to be counted and needs to be heard. And he campaigned for the voiceless," she said.

But in interviews after the Capitol riot, none of the Trump children who participated in the film had anything to say about it.

"Let's skip the 6th," Eric Trump said.

Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. appeared to have said even less -- Holder inserted text over video of their interviews explaining that they also declined to discuss the events of that day.

It's unclear if or how the few scenes related to Jan. 6 contained in the third episode of the docuseries will provide the committee investigating the riot with any new revelations.

Information for this article was contributed by Hope Yen, Farnoush Amiri and Hannah Fingerhut of The Associated Press and Eli Stokols of The Los Angeles Times (TNS).

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a photo of former President Donald Trump talking to his chief of staff Mark Meadows before Trump spoke at the rally on the Ellipse on Jan 6, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP, File)



FILE - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)



A image of former President Donald Trump talking to his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is seen as Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Sean Thew/Pool via AP)



Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., left, and Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., left, and Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)



FILE - Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after departing federal court on Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is returning Thursday, July 14, 2022, with a hearing that will examine the three-hour plus stretch when Donald Trump failed to act as a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol. Committee members say a lawyer for former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who faces criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena, told the committee over the weekend that Bannon may now be willing to testify. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)





