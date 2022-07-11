Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
June 30
Stephen Burczyk, 70, and Barbara Ann Laubenstein, 71, both of Bentonville
Hunter Riley Hayes, 26, and Kendra Nicole Sweet, 32, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Lucas Dean Johnson, 30, and Shaniah Hope Stark, 26, both of Westmoreland, Kan.
Kallahan Daniel Minor, 19, and Kali Kalani Domrique, 19, both of Fayetteville
Jon Durward Rakestraw, 60, and Richard Norrid Fletcher, 66, both of Bella Vista
Kenneth Robert Rousseau, 72, and Betty Jean Mestrovich, 70, both of Grove, Okla.
Gerardo Solis Pulgarin, 51, and Paola Cristina Toledano Diaz, 47, both of Centerton
D'Lite Xiong, 27, Summers, and Myriah Danae Hernandez, 27, Van Buren
Brandon Michael Yenser, 30, and Summer Ann Nicole Scott, 26, both of Bentonville
July 1
Anthony James Cross, 26, and Janell Renae Storms, 26, both of Bentonville
Octavio De Anda, 26, and Maria Guadalupe Martinez Hernandez, 22, both of Bentonville
Matthew John Donahue, 32, and Nakiesha Ellen Metcalf, 39, both of Catoosa, Okla.
Jesse Wilford Duersch, 23, Bentonville, and Mikayla Jene Yetter Berbach, 23, Bella Vista
Jacob Lisle Dunshee, 30, and Camille Lyneer McCraw, 32, both of Bella Vista
Joshua Lee Evans, 30, and Nikki Renee Hughes, 29, both of Locust Grove, Okla.
Mark Anthony Garibay, 37, and Kelley Anita Taylor, 44, both of Bentonville
Brandon Alan Harp, 37, and Denise Perez Reyes, 27, both of Bella Vista
Marc John Mazzarini, 46, and Bridget Richelle Williams, 48, both of Bella Vista
Timothy Dwayne Milner Jr., 23, Rogers, and Eden Amara Johari Hinton, 21, Bentonville
Thomas Eric Perkins, 61, Plano, Texas, and Sandra Lynn Foster, 49, Garland, Texas
Robert William Porter, 38, and Tabatha Marie East, 39, both of Noel, Mo.
Peter Alexander Query, 27, Gravette, and Colleen Marie Mayhue, 30, Centerton
Anthony Nicholas Rafiti, 32, and Emily Rhea Watkins, 33, both of Johnstown, Colo.
Bradley Michael Smyth, 32, Centerton, and Stormy Elizabeth Kensinger, 33, Bentonville
Enaebi Teibowei, 43, and Lakeshia Princess Moals, 36, both of Bennington, Neb.
July 5
Michael David Carlson, 34, Cave Springs, and Madeline Marie Lowe, 27, Centerton
James Vernon Dickey Jr., 50, and Cynthia Rubalcada, 54, both of Siloam Springs
Radu Constantin Grovu, 28, and Yanran Huo, 29, both of Rahway, N.J.
Alexis Vladimir Mancia Mancia, 26, Sprindale, and Reyna Beatriz Bonilla, 31, Siloam Springs
James Earl Raby, 49, Rogers, and Shawn M. Tygart, 50, Bella Vista
Jacob Noah Ruwe, 22, Hopedale, Mass., and Simone Marques O'Neill, 21, Waterbury, Conn.
Kenneth Richard Sabby, 52, and Alisha Ann Larson, 41, both of Bella Vista
Akhilesh Tirmandas, 32, and Jyothsna Sai Venkata Savithri Kommireddi, 35, both of Centerton
Aldair Umana, 24, Bentonville, and Mackenzie Ashton Jones, 23, Springdale
John William Vandenburg, 22, and Amber Leigh Tilley, 27, both of Springdale
Pearce Scott Wakeland, 22, Georgetown, S.C., and Allison Rose Stevenson, 24, Rogers
Nolan Dexter Wallis, 22, and Payton Caroline Headley, 20, both of Fayetteville
July 6
Dawson Rex Bailey, 22, Bentonville, and Lauren Diane Thompson, 22, Siloam Springs
Brock Alexander Burnett, 26, and Anna Marie Sinclair, 26, both of Bentonville
Daniel David Croy, 31, and Veronica Elizabeth Lemus Calderon, 30, both of Pea Ridge
Zachary Paul Ewing, 19, and Miranda Anne McMurdo, 19, both of Springfield, Mo.
Timothy Ryan McDaniel, 26, and Chelsea Nicole Brady, 27, both of Watts, Okla.
Jose Antonio Ofray Santiago, 40, and Ana Digna Saldana Cruz, 35, both of Siloam Springs
Lindsey James Ryan, 29, and Tiffany Michelle Parker, 32, both of Gentry
Jody David Smith, 43, Duenweg, Mo., and Christina Marie Slinkerd, 41, Bentonville
Lonnie Ryan Spicer, 52, Rogers, and Merissa Rae Carpenter, 53, Bentonville
Nelson Lee Watson, 27, and Jacelyn Carraline Hundley, 26, both of Gentry