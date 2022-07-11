Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

June 30

Stephen Burczyk, 70, and Barbara Ann Laubenstein, 71, both of Bentonville

Hunter Riley Hayes, 26, and Kendra Nicole Sweet, 32, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Lucas Dean Johnson, 30, and Shaniah Hope Stark, 26, both of Westmoreland, Kan.

Kallahan Daniel Minor, 19, and Kali Kalani Domrique, 19, both of Fayetteville

Jon Durward Rakestraw, 60, and Richard Norrid Fletcher, 66, both of Bella Vista

Kenneth Robert Rousseau, 72, and Betty Jean Mestrovich, 70, both of Grove, Okla.

Gerardo Solis Pulgarin, 51, and Paola Cristina Toledano Diaz, 47, both of Centerton

D'Lite Xiong, 27, Summers, and Myriah Danae Hernandez, 27, Van Buren

Brandon Michael Yenser, 30, and Summer Ann Nicole Scott, 26, both of Bentonville

July 1

Anthony James Cross, 26, and Janell Renae Storms, 26, both of Bentonville

Octavio De Anda, 26, and Maria Guadalupe Martinez Hernandez, 22, both of Bentonville

Matthew John Donahue, 32, and Nakiesha Ellen Metcalf, 39, both of Catoosa, Okla.

Jesse Wilford Duersch, 23, Bentonville, and Mikayla Jene Yetter Berbach, 23, Bella Vista

Jacob Lisle Dunshee, 30, and Camille Lyneer McCraw, 32, both of Bella Vista

Joshua Lee Evans, 30, and Nikki Renee Hughes, 29, both of Locust Grove, Okla.

Mark Anthony Garibay, 37, and Kelley Anita Taylor, 44, both of Bentonville

Brandon Alan Harp, 37, and Denise Perez Reyes, 27, both of Bella Vista

Marc John Mazzarini, 46, and Bridget Richelle Williams, 48, both of Bella Vista

Timothy Dwayne Milner Jr., 23, Rogers, and Eden Amara Johari Hinton, 21, Bentonville

Thomas Eric Perkins, 61, Plano, Texas, and Sandra Lynn Foster, 49, Garland, Texas

Robert William Porter, 38, and Tabatha Marie East, 39, both of Noel, Mo.

Peter Alexander Query, 27, Gravette, and Colleen Marie Mayhue, 30, Centerton

Anthony Nicholas Rafiti, 32, and Emily Rhea Watkins, 33, both of Johnstown, Colo.

Bradley Michael Smyth, 32, Centerton, and Stormy Elizabeth Kensinger, 33, Bentonville

Enaebi Teibowei, 43, and Lakeshia Princess Moals, 36, both of Bennington, Neb.

July 5

Michael David Carlson, 34, Cave Springs, and Madeline Marie Lowe, 27, Centerton

James Vernon Dickey Jr., 50, and Cynthia Rubalcada, 54, both of Siloam Springs

Radu Constantin Grovu, 28, and Yanran Huo, 29, both of Rahway, N.J.

Alexis Vladimir Mancia Mancia, 26, Sprindale, and Reyna Beatriz Bonilla, 31, Siloam Springs

James Earl Raby, 49, Rogers, and Shawn M. Tygart, 50, Bella Vista

Jacob Noah Ruwe, 22, Hopedale, Mass., and Simone Marques O'Neill, 21, Waterbury, Conn.

Kenneth Richard Sabby, 52, and Alisha Ann Larson, 41, both of Bella Vista

Akhilesh Tirmandas, 32, and Jyothsna Sai Venkata Savithri Kommireddi, 35, both of Centerton

Aldair Umana, 24, Bentonville, and Mackenzie Ashton Jones, 23, Springdale

John William Vandenburg, 22, and Amber Leigh Tilley, 27, both of Springdale

Pearce Scott Wakeland, 22, Georgetown, S.C., and Allison Rose Stevenson, 24, Rogers

Nolan Dexter Wallis, 22, and Payton Caroline Headley, 20, both of Fayetteville

July 6

Dawson Rex Bailey, 22, Bentonville, and Lauren Diane Thompson, 22, Siloam Springs

Brock Alexander Burnett, 26, and Anna Marie Sinclair, 26, both of Bentonville

Daniel David Croy, 31, and Veronica Elizabeth Lemus Calderon, 30, both of Pea Ridge

Zachary Paul Ewing, 19, and Miranda Anne McMurdo, 19, both of Springfield, Mo.

Timothy Ryan McDaniel, 26, and Chelsea Nicole Brady, 27, both of Watts, Okla.

Jose Antonio Ofray Santiago, 40, and Ana Digna Saldana Cruz, 35, both of Siloam Springs

Lindsey James Ryan, 29, and Tiffany Michelle Parker, 32, both of Gentry

Jody David Smith, 43, Duenweg, Mo., and Christina Marie Slinkerd, 41, Bentonville

Lonnie Ryan Spicer, 52, Rogers, and Merissa Rae Carpenter, 53, Bentonville

Nelson Lee Watson, 27, and Jacelyn Carraline Hundley, 26, both of Gentry