Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

June 27

BV Bar And Grill

98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee cutting limes with bare hands. No paper towels at the bar sink or drink station hand sinks. Two boxes of to-go containers stored on the floor.

Hibachi Grill And Buffet

102 S. 21st St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Large, 20 lbs. or more bulk bags of sugar, flour and starch stored on the floor in large storage room on southwest side of the kitchen. Ice accumulation at front of walk-in cooler on floor near the door.

Honey's Asian Food

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Seven boxes of shell eggs delivered on the prior day and sauces were stored outside of refrigeration on the food truck.

Noncritical violations: Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band, while preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry (including medical information) on their arms and hands. No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Chicken and pork thawing in the sink in a bowl of water for two hours. No test strips for the sanitizer.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

884 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Food on the salad bar is not at 41 degrees or below. Cottage cheese, ham and potato salad 45 degrees. Ensure food is held at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has 90-days to comply. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces to bodily discharge matter. Wall next to the cutting table is visibly dirty with food spatters. Exterior of the crock pot is visibly dirty. Floor under the three-compartment sink and dishwasher is visibly dirty. Floor drain/grate under the dish machine is visibly dirty.

La Huerta-Mobile

129 Fowler St., Suite B, Gentry

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods. Raw meat also over ready-to-eat food. Store raw food below ready-to-eat food. Cold foods not at 41 degrees in the refrigerator. Adjust refrigerator as needed to hold food at 41 degrees or somewhere else.

Noncritical violations: Mobile does not have a fresh water tank mounted on the truck. Water must be available on demand from either the tank or by-pass with direct connect. Facility has two weeks to correct the issue. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has 90 days to comply.

McDonald's

805 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food residue accumulation inside ice cream fridge near drive through window.

Pollo Campero

2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Faucet on hand sink to the left of cashier area is turned around due to leak.

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Restroom lacking hand soap.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available at time of inspection. Documentation shall be made available when requested.

The Buttered Biscuit

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Two containers of whipped butter (one at 50 degrees, the other at 49 degrees) are above 41 degrees in the smaller, upright cooler. Whipped orange marmalade butter in walk-in cooler was date marked 6/3. Food shall be discarded if it has not been used within seven days.

Noncritical violations: None

Viva El Taco Mexican Grill

1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee meals and beverages in prep and storage areas. Corrective Action: Discontinue consuming food and use of unapproved beverage containers in food preparation or warewashing area. Designate a specific area for employee meals. Accumulation of food debris in kitchen hand sink.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Documentation shall be made available when requested. Frozen meats being thawed on prep counter top. Kitchen employee lacking proper hair restraint. Ice scoop being stored on top of a nonsanitized ice machine when not in use.

Walmart Super Center-Deli/Bakery

2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup around boxes of sandwich buns in top of deli walk-in freezer.

June 28

Antojitos Arcoiris

817 EFD Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Papusa mix in the small prep table is not at 41 degrees or below. Discard as needed and adjust unit. Do not use unit until repaired.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has 90 days to comply. Stove/grill and area around it are visibly dirty. Tiles broken and missing in the kitchen area. Replace as needed.

B List Burgers

1721 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: Raw steaks stored over ready-to-foods. Separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from ready-to-eat food. Item was moved.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Bag of bread crumbs stored on the kitchen floor. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing in a clean dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination and at least six inches above the floor. Test strips at the facility did not match the sanitizer.

Diego's Mexican Grill

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite B & C, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: No soap at warewashing hand sink.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Documentation shall be made available when requested. Ice scoop being stored in ice machine with handle in contact with ice. Store scoop handle up or on sanitized surface outside of machine in order to prevent possible contamination.

Gambill's Grill

825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Cream cheese in the door is at 45 degrees. Thermometer reading 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has one year from opening. Complete by 5/26/23.

Mai Chinese Food Trailer

13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Cut carrots in prep refrigerator at 44 degrees and cut oranges in refrigerator were at 52 degrees. In addition, the temperature gauge on the prep table was 42 degrees and the temperature gauge of the refrigerator was 52 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Post permit was expired.

May's Street Wok

210 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Fried chicken being kept at 51 degrees, held at room temperature during service. Items in prep table and refrigerator lacking date marking.

Noncritical violations: Bag of rice being stored on floor.

Pasta A La Vista/Crazy Pear

13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired Aug. 31, 2019.

Segoku Hibachi & Sushi Inc.

825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands after handling money before putting on gloves. Sanitizer concentration is not strong enough. Cooked chicken and rice not at 135 degrees or above. Chicken at 121 degrees and rice at 130 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has 90 days to comply. The food shall be marked or otherwise identified to indicate the time that is four hours past the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control. Sushi rice not marked with time as required. Utensils used at the grill being stored in a pan of water at room temperature. Keep utensils at 135 degrees or above, 41 degrees or below or ensure in used utensils are washed and sanitized every four hours.

Sweetea House

117A S. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Flat of raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods. Employee did not wash the strainer used for cut raw potatoes before hanging it up. Items must be washed and sanitized not just rinsed prior to putting away as clean. Employee discarded cut raw potatoes from a container, washed the container but did not sanitize prior to putting new cut raw potatoes in the container. Items must be sanitized prior to reusing after washing. Foods are not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has one year from the date of opening to comply. Packages of raw roast thawing at room temperature in the sink. Thaw under cold running water or in the refrigerator. TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method. Wooden stand for tea urns is covered in contact paper. Areas are peeling already. Contact paper is not an approved covering for food preparation area. Use and approved method to seal the wooden shelf.

The Creeks Golf Course

1499 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Sliced cheese and guacamole being kept at 46 degrees in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Victoria Mexican Restaurant

155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready to eat products in walk in cooler. Place raw items on lowest possible level in order to prevent possible contamination. Corrected on site.

Noncritical violations: No certfied food manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes and paper bags of food items being stored directly on floor of dry storage area. Kitchen employees lacking proper hair restraints.

June 29

28 Springs Restaurant

100 E. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Hand washing sink at the bar has a strainer in it. It is not accessible for hand washing. Cream and dressing in the servers station 2 is not at 41 degrees or below. Blue cheese dressing on ice at the station not at 41 degrees or below. The left side of the grill station is not holding at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Kitchen employees lacking proper hair restraints. The hand washing sink is visibly dirty. Bar glass cooler is visibly dirty. The floor in the walkway to the dish room is peeling and no longer in good condition. General manager said the floor is scheduled to be replaced as needed.

Burntsugars Mobile

105 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Raw shell eggs stored over ready-to-eat food. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. Grease buildup on the vent hoods, walls and other surfaces and on equipment.

Hampton Inn

2171 Ravenwood Plaza, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Information from previous inspections has not been corrected. The same violations were observed as the previous inspection. Employees must be training properly on all aspects of their job duties. Wash hands anytime contamination could have occurred, when changing tasks. Employee removed gloves and rinsed off hands and was going to remove clean utensils from the dish rack without washing hands first. Hot foods being stored on top of the oven. Foods are not holding at 135 degrees or above. Potatoes/peppers 126-129 degrees and sausage 127-130 degrees. Milk on the breakfast bar is at 51 degrees. Sanitizer concentration at the three-compartment sink too strong. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: An employee does hold a food managers certificate, but does not supervise other workers. The person holding the certificate should have supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service. The employees at this location do not work the same shift. The information on food safety is not being communicated between employees. Employee said there is no thermometer on location to check food temperatures. Food employee not wearing effective hair restraint. Repeat violation. Utensils being places on a cloth towel after washing and sanitizing. Do not place clean items directly on a cloth towel to dry. Use drying rack that is provided. Items must be stored to prevent contamination. Repeat violation. No test strips on location to check sanitizer concentration. Repeat violation. Employee personal items on the counter next to the rack of clean dishes.

Lakepoint Restaurant And Event

103 Marina Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Smith & Betts Barbecue

191 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Pickle spears at 84 degrees on stove. One of the hood vent panels is missing.

Taqueria El Rancho

715 E. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has 90 days to comply. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces to matter. An example copy was emailed with inspection report. Condensation leak in the walk-in freezer. Pan on the floor under leaking area catching condensation but not all of it. Repeat violation.

The Park House

201 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Soups, queso in the hot holding unit are not at 135 degrees or above. Items may not have been reheated properly prior to placing in the hot holding. Chicken salad in the bottom of the prep table is at 43 degrees for an unknown reason. Some foods in the panini cooler exceed the seven day hold date.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has 90 days to comply. Test strips for quaternary ammonia look like they got wet and are not valid. Replace with new as needed. Permit posted is expired.

June 30

Bubble & Bean

1902 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Handwashing sink blocked by dishes and other items.

Noncritical violations: None

Cathy's Corner

1910 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Diced ham on prep table was 46 degrees and sliced tomatoes were 43 degrees, the lower level of prep table had sliced tomatoes at 44 degrees. Milk in jug in front refrigerator was 45 degrees and sour cream was 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Crumbl

4307 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Suite 102, Rogers

Critical violations: Cartons of eggs stored above ready-to-eat cookie toppings.

Noncritical violations: Permit not posted in customer view.

Dos Gordos Tacos

825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Food is not at 41 degrees or below. Refrigerator is having a hard time keeping cool.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has 90 days to comply. Fryer and the exhaust vent are visibly dirty with grease buildup.

Ember Mountain Coffee Co.

560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit is not posted in customer view.

Mr. Noodle

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No hand soap. No handwashing signage. No paper towels. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and refrigerator thermometers.

Taqueria Three Brothers

9802 Arkansas 59, Gentry

Critical violations: Food in the refrigerator is not holding at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Facility has 10 days to provide a copy of certified food manager certificate. Raw bacon stored over ready-to-eat foods. No sanitizer in the final rinse water. Wiping cloth is not stored in sanitizer. No test strips on location.

The Chef's Garage

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Ranch at 44 degrees in the prep tables and onions at 44 degrees in the prep table.

Noncritical violations: The refrigerator thermometer is not reading correctly and the drink refrigerator needs a thermometer if time temperature control for safety foods are stored in the refrigerator. Posted permit is expired.

The Meatin' Place BBQ

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer for the new refrigerator.

July 1

Aloft Bentonville Hotel

1103 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Packaged boiled eggs in retail cooler are not labeled.

Downtown Dawgs

4302 W. Mockingbird Lane, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Olly Makes Bakery

220 N. Main St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Ozarks Community Hospital

1101 Jackson St. S.W., Gravette

Critical violations: Corn, pot roast, beans, rice and other food items that were not used within seven days are stored in the refrigerator. Canned peaches and pears stored in plastic containers with a date marking of 30 days.

Noncritical violations: Cake with whipped cream at 68 degrees stored in a display case. Two bags of onions stored on the kitchen floor.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 27 -- Braum's, 551 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs; Walmart Super Center-Food Store, 2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

June 28 -- Hungry Soul Cafe, 1603 Wildwood Lane, Siloam Springs; Jamie's Concessions, 15611 Dodd Road, Garfield; Sugarcoated Bakery, 730 Melrose Place, Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market-Store, 1817 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market-Deli, 1817 S. Eighth St., Rogers

June 29 -- Coffee Container, 13511 Carrier Lane, Hiwasse; Steak & Taters, 1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge

June 30 -- Cava Mezze Grill, 4007 W. Walnut St., Rogers

July 1 -- Lili's Bubble Waffle, 2903 S.W. Joshua Ave., Bentonville; Lili's Bubble Waffle of Gravette, 123 Main St. S.E., Gravette; Saffron Indian Cuisine, 5212 W. Village Parkway, Suite 12, Rogers; Smashburger, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville; The Smackin' Shack, 16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield; Vaughn Elementary School, 5301 S.W. Barron Road, Bentonville