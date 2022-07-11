Bentonville High School hopes to flush bathroom vandalism





BENTONVILLE -- Vandalism in boys' bathrooms at Bentonville High School has "gotten out of hand" and the School District is taking new measures to help prevent it, according to one official.

Paul Wallace, director of facilities, was asked about the issue at the School Board's last meeting June 21.

Mirrors, soap dispensers, toilet paper dispensers and electric hand dryers are among the items that have been damaged or destroyed, with "probably 98%" of the vandalism occurring in the boys' bathrooms, as opposed to the girls', Wallace said.

"They've even ripped a door off a hinge. I couldn't do it with a crowbar," he said.

In the last two years, the district has spent $40,500 repairing Bentonville High's bathrooms; this summer, the district is spending another $150,000 in improvements to them, according to Leslee Wright, district director of communications.

Last fall, schools nationwide reported vandalism in bathrooms as a result of the so-called "Devious Licks" challenge, which encouraged students to damage school property and post videos of it to TikTok.

Bathroom vandalism at Bentonville High School, however, has been an issue for four to five years, Wallace said.

There are 15 boys' bathrooms on campus, not including faculty restrooms. All of the boys' bathrooms have been damaged over the last few years, Wright said.

West High School sees some vandalism as well, but not to the level of Bentonville High's, Wallace said. Bentonville High School is larger, with 2,975 students compared to West High's 2,155 students as of May 1, according to district enrollment figures.

The district is making some changes to combat the problem, installing vandal-resistant items. In three bathrooms, for instance, the five ceramic sinks are being removed and replaced with a handwashing station for three people, Wallace said.

"We've put in over 80 faucets that are vandal-proof over the last three or four years," he said.

Bathrooms don't need to have mirrors, but the district is replacing some of those that have been destroyed with vandal-resistant mirrors, he said.

Principal Jack Loyd has visited classrooms to talk to students about the matter, and school resource officers have increased their patrols of the halls, Wallace said.

There have been instances where students who have vandalized have been caught, and the school charged the families for the costs of the damage, he said.

Wright said 14 students have been disciplined.

"The vast majority of our students are disappointed by what they've seen occur in their restrooms," she said. "Some have even gone as far as to launch a social media effort, imploring students to help stop the damage. They take pride in their campus and want it to be a welcoming environment for all students."

Mike Swanson, a board member, asked Wallace what the motivation for the vandalism might be. Wallace said he wasn't sure, noting he's only in the business of fixing and replacing items.

"I never tore up a bathroom because I knew what would happen when I got home," Wallace said.

Jennifer Faddis was the board member who asked Wallace about the issue at last month's board meeting. She said she appreciated his answer.

"I know it's been a concern. Students have brought it up; parents have brought it up. But I just wanted to hear from you," Faddis said, addressing Wallace. "It's not something that we're not addressing."



