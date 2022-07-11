Blinken faults Asian countries on Burma

BANGKOK -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is criticizing Southeast Asian nations for not doing enough to press Burma's military government to return the country to the path of democracy after last year's power seizure.

But as Blinken lamented the lack of progress in Burma, he also moved to strengthen U.S. ties with key regional ally Thailand -- part of efforts to counter Chinese influence across the Indo-Pacific.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that ruling military authorities adopted in 1989. Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other regime opponents have refused to adopt the name change, as have the U.S. and Britain.





Speaking at a news conference in Bangkok, Blinken said it was "unfortunate" that repression in Burma was continuing nearly 18 months after the military takeover. And, he said he was disappointed that Burma's neighbors weren't applying pressure for it to end.

"I think it's unfortunately safe to say that we've seen no positive movement," Blinken told reporters. "On the contrary, we continue to see the repression of the Burmese people who continue to see violence perpetrated by the regime."

He blasted Burma's military leaders for jailing or forcing almost the entire opposition to flee and for worsening the grim humanitarian situation by not delivering the kind of assistance and supplies that are needed to improve conditions.

Blinken then took aim at Burma's neighbors in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has been attempting to convince the military into implementing a five-point plan to return the country to a democratic path.

"All countries have to continue to speak clearly about what the regime is doing in its ongoing repression and brutality," he said. "We have an obligation to the people of Burma to hold the regime accountable. Regional support for the regime's adherence to the five-point plan developed by ASEAN is also critical. That has not happened."

He added that all members of ASEAN "need to hold the regime accountable for that, continue to demand an immediate cessation of violence, the release of political prisoners and the restoration of Burma's democratic path."

Earlier this month, Burma hosted a regional gathering of officials in what the opposition said was a direct contravention of the ASEAN peace plan after the ouster of civilian leader Suu Kyi.

Suu Kyi's ouster in February 2021 triggered widespread peaceful protests that were violently suppressed and evolved into armed resistance, and the country has slipped into what some U.N. experts characterize as a civil war.

Blinken traveled to Thailand after attending a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 rich and large developing countries in Indonesia, where he accused China of siding with Russia over the war in Ukraine and said that support was complicating already fraught relations between Washington and Beijing.

After meeting China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali on Saturday, Blinken warned that Chinese support for Russia on Ukraine poses a threat to the rules-based international order. Blinken's visit to Thailand was intended to bolster at least one small part of that order.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference during his official visit to Thailand, in Bangkok, Sunday, July 10, 2022.



United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third from left, meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, third from right, at the Government House in Bangkok, Sunday, July 10, 2022.



Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomes United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the occasion of their meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Sunday, July 10, 2022.



United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, right, at the Government House in Bangkok, Sunday, July 10, 2022.



