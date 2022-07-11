MASTER CLASS: Concentrate workouts on ‘big 3’ to improve spinal flexibility





Flexibility and strength truly go hand in hand. While it's possible to have one without the other, musculoskeletal balance is not achievable without addressing both. This week, I will share a few tips for maintaining this tricky balance and will introduce a new way to improve spinal flexibility.

As an avid golfer with a biomechanics background, I am fascinated by swing speed. This is the attribute that produces distance, so those with the fastest swings hit the ball the farthest.

Unlike what happens in other sports, those who hit the longest ball do not carry the most muscle mass. In fact, muscle mass can limit swing speed and diminish distance.

Rory McIlroy averages a 121 mph swing speed and 319 yards per drive, ranking him second on the PGA tour in terms of driver distance. He routinely outdrives his competitors with massive, high drives that allow him to attack holes that others cannot. And here's the amazing part, McIlroy is only 5-foot-9 and 161 pounds.

McIlroy is competing against much taller men who carry significantly more muscle mass with larger swing arcs. Physically, he is an average size man -- but he creates an incredible advantage with world class flexibility, strength and balance.

Of course, most people aren't trying to compete on the PGA tour nor hit a golf ball 319 yards (although I've tried many times). But it is possible to learn from McIlroy's approach to musculoskeletal balance while planning an exercise program.

First, spend equal energy and time with the three main components of fitness (strength, flexibility and cardiovascular conditioning). It's true that body composition and muscular endurance are also important, but let's stick with the "big 3" for now.

If every workout is separated into three sections, and each section is dedicated to one of the big 3, then over time, balance likely will be achieved. The trouble is, most people focus the bulk of their workout time on one or two elements, which are usually strength and cardio.

I'm certainly guilty of this as well, but I'm making up for it these days. As I've mentioned in recent columns, I have started attending a gym that is solely dedicated to assisted stretching. I go one or two times per week, and a therapist stretches out my entire body in about half an hour. I cannot express how great my body feels after a session. It's like I've found an oasis in a desert.

My back pain has been reduced, my movement is more fluid, and my golf swing is more balanced. For me, addressing flexibility has opened a whole new world of opportunity in terms of biomechanical efficiency.

This week's exercise also presents an opportunity to drive efficiency through increased back flexibility and arm strength. The Cobra Triceps Pushup allows for spinal hyperextension, which feels fantastic after a workout or a long day in the office.

















1. Get into the "down" phase of a pushup with your hands close together, only about a foot apart beneath your chest.

2. Press your hands into the floor and allow your torso to rise, but keep your hips on the floor. This will create a bend in your spine causing additional resistance for the arms.

3. Hold at full extension for 5 seconds, then slowly lower to the ground.

4. Repeat for 5-10 reps. Do two sets.

Most people have seen some variation of the Cobra Triceps Pushup in reference to yoga. It's one of the fundamental yoga poses for a reason, and I'm a big fan of any stretch that moves the body against its normal tendencies. So, let's get to work!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

