Confidence is not high

Last week, Fourth of July week, Gallup issued its annual report on Americans' confidence. Not in the economy, or their occupation, or in their retirement plans. But their confidence in American institutions. Or lack of confidence.

As you might expect, confidence in Congress is low. In fact, it's last place. But that's nearly tradition in the United States. It's been a long time since the 1770s when people wearing tricorns marched down cobblestone roads yelling, "Long Live Congress!" at the redcoats.

There are more usual suspects at the other end: Small business, the military, the medical system--even the police--get high marks.

Then there is the media. It appears we have work to do.

Newspapers do better than TV news, but not much better. From 2021 to this year, the trust given to newspapers by those who answered the poll dropped from 21 percent to 16 percent. That is, 16 percent told pollsters that they had "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in newspapers. Television news dropped from 16 percent to 11 percent.

This is bad for the nation.

Gallup got into the weeds, thankfully, and separated Republicans from Democrats from independents to see what they thought as groups. Only 5 percent of Republicans said they had confidence in newspapers. Whereas 35 percent of Democrats had confidence. Independents came in at 12.

It certainly doesn't help that a former president and de facto leader of the Republican Party has called the media the enemy of the people and habitually uses the phrase "fake news" when a story doesn't go his way. But that cannot be the whole story. His own favorability numbers in the Republican Party aren't high enough to account for this lack of confidence in the public prints. (For our friends in the broadcast business, the "great deal" or "a lot" numbers break down like this: Republicans 8 percent; Democrats 20 percent; independents another 8 percent.)

Axios got even deeper into the weeds, and notes that many conservatives believe in the (completely believable) media bias: "Data and experts suggest the public struggles to distinguish fact-based journalism from opinion content online."

It doesn't help the cause--our cause--when the newsroom at The New York Times mutinies because a conservative senator writes an opinion piece. (See Cotton, Tom.) And a year ago, USA Today demoted its deputy editorial page editor for tweeting: "People who are pregnant are also women." He later left the paper. It doesn't take a painful stretch to see why more conservative-thinking Americans have trouble trusting what they read in the news columns.

Which is why the news columns and the opinion columns should be separated at good newspapers, and all the opinion pieces clearly labeled. Such is the policy at this particular paper. Even the restaurant reviews are labeled opinion here.

The nation needs trusted media. Several forms of it. From newspapers to TV to new media. We saw what a lack of trust in the mass media can do in 2019-20. A large number of people didn't trust the news about vaccines. Which isn't exactly a new medical treatment or theory.

A society is better off when most people in it can agree on the same set of facts. That's why this lack of trust in the various media is so unsettling.

But the customer is always right. And if the customer doesn't trust what we the media say, then we the media need to work hard(er) to change that. We the media can start by separating news and opinion, building a wall between them, and delivering those opinions while clearly labeled. And delivering the news "honestly, fairly, objectively and without personal opinion or bias."

Any media outlet looking for a primer on the subject, we refer them to page 2A in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette today. And every day. Look under the "Statement of Core Values."