OPINION | BRADLEY GITZ: Creating fake rights

Perhaps the most dubious argument on behalf of a constitutional right to abortion (and thus against the reasoning in Dobbs which specified otherwise) is that it can be found in an "evolving" understanding of the 14th Amendment.

That claim actually provides us with a virtual textbook case of how progressives do damage to the rule of law by creating an imaginary Constitution, the contents of which just happen to precisely align with progressive political aspirations.

The central problem, of course, is that no significant political figure in America at the time the 14th Amendment was ratified thought that it had anything to do with abortion, let alone provided a constitutional right thereto.

As Samuel Alito's rigorous majority opinion in Dobbs notes, abortion was a crime in every state at the time and for many decades thereafter. That the provisions of the state laws against abortion varied somewhat along with the severity and frequency of punishment is irrelevant -- it is a peculiar argument to suggest that "X" is a constitutional right because those who committed "X" were punished somewhat less severely in New York than Georgia.

There is also a difference between noting that constitutional provisions must be applied to new circumstances, problems and technologies that couldn't have been foreseen at the time of their passage and saying that "new" interpretations that ignore or even contradict original interpretations should be teased out of those provisions in an effort to identify new, unintended rights.

Abortion wasn't an unknown practice in 1868 and didn't constitute a "new" circumstance, problem, or technology. Yes, times change and so have the nation's laws and Constitution, but the former should happen only through legislatures and the latter only through constitutional amendment. Societal change in itself has no relevance whatsoever to constitutional provisions because it fails to affect the original intentions behind them, and it is those original intentions that should always dictate legal rulings.

"New" interpretations of constitutional provisions should emerge only if new historical evidence regarding original intentions is unearthed. If new evidence comes to light that many of the supporters of the 14th Amendment saw it as applying to abortion, then we might (might, mind you) have a basis for possible reinterpretation, but as it stands we know that the primary and widely understood purpose at the time of passage was to provide citizenship for slaves formally freed by the 13th (as part of the broader post-emancipation effort to guarantee equal rights). As such, perhaps no constitutional provision, including even the Commerce Clause, has been put to so much mischievous use by creative jurists in ways distorting original intent as the otherwise admirable phrases "due process of law" and "equal protection of the laws."

In the end, what is most needed from those on the pro-choice side in the wake of Dobbs is intellectual honesty, beginning with admission you can't create a durable constitutional right through jurisprudential sophistry like Roe.

Barring a pleasing outcome to this year's Senate races and consequent abolition of the filibuster, pro-choice forces will therefore be left to work at the state level to persuade their fellow citizens of the rightness of their cause. This effort will be, and already is being, successful in states where there is majority support for legal abortion, less so in states (including obviously Arkansas) where such support is absent. A crazy quilt of laws and regulations regarding abortion will be the end result; in that respect one not dissimilar to laws pertaining to other matters throughout the land.

Because that is what democracy, after all, produces.

One suspects, however, given the fanaticism that has come to afflict the pro-choice movement and which has been so amply on display in recent weeks, that such a failure to fully impose its will on everyone nationwide will prove insufficient; that only a regime of uniform abortion on demand at any point of pregnancy at taxpayer expense will be acceptable.

If so, that brings us back to the Constitution and honesty regarding it; more precisely, to a straightforward pursuit of a constitutional amendment protecting "women's health," "reproductive rights," or whatever other euphemisms can be invoked to take a little of the unsavory out of what anyone with any moral sense admits is an unsavory (if best left legal under some circumstances) process.

Pro-choice folks can huff and puff and stamp their feet and scream about rights all they want; they can even call (as some of the more demagogic have) the Supreme Court illegitimate for having the effrontery to issue a ruling they dislike, but none of it will change the fact that rights cannot be created in a democratic society outside the democratic process.

Roe failed, was sure to eventually fail, because it violated that fundamental principle.

Pro-choice forces consequently need to realign their thinking away from shortcuts through legal legerdemain; for abortion to become a constitutional right on a par with others, it will need to become part of the Constitution in the manner others did.

If, per the requirements for passage of a constitutional amendment, enough people believe abortion should be a constitutional right, it should and will; if enough don't, it shouldn't and won't.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.



