Economic team holds Industry Day event

The Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County recently partnered with Arkansas Economics to host Industry Day, an event aimed at connecting educators to industry.

Area teachers toured two Jefferson County manufacturing facilities, Highland Pellets and Kiswire Pine Bluff, to get an in-depth look at what jobs are available in the area and what skillset is needed to perform those duties, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The group also heard from a panel of industry leaders at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library to learn about their needs and how to connect area students with them.

Panelists included Peter Austin, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Jefferson Regional Medical Center; Joe Goss, power and recovery business unit manager, Pactiv Evergreen; Chris Hart, president/chief executive officer, Central Moloney; and Ronnie Wilhite, plant manager, Wheeling Machine Products.

"Thank you to Watson Chapel Schools for providing transportation to the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative for hosting the professional development session, and to The Hive Cafe for the delicious boxed lunches," according to the newsletter.