Most of my extended family was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, and only three of us ever left--one to LR, one to Arlington, TX and one to Atlanta, Georgia. Therefore, all family reunions need to be in St. Louis to get the most attendees. To celebrate some significant birthdays, (92





and two 80's)





we gathered in one of the hottest months to party! Unbelievably they had some good rain while we were there and cooled things off. I was hoping to bring it home with me, but that hasn't happened.

We arrived on Thursday and had a smaller family dinner,





then spent Friday visiting, touring Grant's Farm,





and then topped it off with a Cardinal's baseball game with more family.





Saturday was the big party,





touted as a family reunion, but also a surprise birthday party for Uncle Mel, Karen and Virgil.





We had so much fun, telling stories, reminiscing and making new memories. When this group gets together, it is like we have never been apart--so much laughter and love.

Family gatherings were ingrained in us as children. Our grandparents were the instigators and the main hosts. My mom and aunt picked up the slack after they were gone, and now it is our turn to take the lead. We have been trying to get together more regularly the past 10 years or so, and then covid stopped anything face-to-face for a while (other than zoom). My sister and I wished our kids could come, but work schedules make it difficult. Covid also prevented a few others from coming. We do not have a huge family, but we have huge amounts of fun whenever we get together. Now we have to start planning the next one!



