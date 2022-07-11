Gravette Day grand marshals active in community

GRAVETTE -- The 2022 Gravette Day theme is "Celebrating Community" and the lives of grand marshals Robert and Geneva Hamilton of Hiwasse exemplify community service, according to event organizers.

"Robert and Geneva are cornerstones of our community," said Heather Finley, Gravette Day committee chairwoman. "They have selflessly given. Their passion, paired with the teamwork they have, has made a huge impact on Hiwasse."

Geneva, the daughter of Dean and Nona (Holloway) Fletcher, attended Hiwasse School and graduated from Gravette High School. Robert, the son of Cecil Lee "Bill" and Mae (Marshall) Hamilton, was born in Prairie Grove and moved with his family to Westville, Okla., where he graduated from Westville High School. He graduated from Tulsa Technical School in Tulsa, Okla., and later attended Central State College. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.

The Hamiltons, after living in Bentonville for a few years, built a home in Hiwasse in 1973. They are active members of the Hiwasse Church of the Nazarene, where they were married in 1964. Robert currently serves as treasurer. and Geneva has served in various positions, including church secretary and Sunday School teacher.

Geneva was chairwoman of the "Hiwasse History Book" and the "Hiwasse Centennial Book" committees and co-chairwoman of the Hiwasse Centennial Celebration committee. She also served as postmaster of the Hiwasse Post Office.

The Hamiltons have been on the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association board of directors since the early 1990s. Geneva was the association's secretary-treasurer for 29 years, and Robert, who has served on the board for 30 years, has mapped grave site locations and led an effort to beautify the cemetery. They were involved in the Avenue of Flags project that was completed in February of 1996 and dedicated a few months later on Memorial Day. Robert was also a member of the Hiwasse Volunteer Fire Department.

The Hamiltons enjoy traveling and have visited 49 U.S. states as well as several countries in Europe. Their oldest son Robert Paul married Amanda Bates, and they have three children, Koletun, Beau and Reese. Koletun and his wife Rachel have two children. Robert and Geneva's daughter Marlo is a community engagement manager at the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter.

Dale Ayres Sr. will drive the Hamiltons in the parade.

Hiwasse, formerly known as Dickson according to the "Hiwasse Centennial Book," was voluntarily annexed into the city of Gravette in 2012.

Gravette Day takes place Aug. 13.