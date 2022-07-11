Highway department to hold meeting about proposal to widen road, build roundabout in Centerton

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a meeting from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday about proposed plans to widen Arkansas 102 from Arkansas 279 South to Arkansas 102B and to add a roundabout in Centerton in Benton County.

The meeting will be at First Baptist Centerton Worship Center, Building A of Fellowship Hall, 351 West Centerton Boulevard, Centerton.

The public may view meeting materials at the meeting or go to https://bit.ly/3uzkjts to see a video presentation, to view and to download meeting materials and exhibits and to provide online comments.

Information is available in Spanish at https://bit.ly/ 3IrtAJF.

Exhibits and information presented on the website will also be available at the in-person meeting.

Comments will also be accepted by mail. The address is Environmental Division, Arkansas Department of Transportation, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209. The department will accept comments until 4:30 p.m. on July 29.

People without internet access can contact Karla Sims by calling (501) 569-2949 or by emailing karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.

Anyone who needs project information or special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act can contact Ruby Jordan-Johnson, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203- 2261, call (501) 569-2379, fax (501)569- 2009, or email environmentalpimeetings @ardot.gov.

Hearing- or speech-impaired people can contact the Arkansas Relay System at (Voice/TTY 711).

Free language assistance for Limited English Proficient individuals is available upon request.