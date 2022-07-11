Kanis Park updating ball courts

Little Rock residents can expect basketball to be back at Kanis Park this November.

The city tore down the courts under the Interstate 630 overpass in 2018 due to a construction project widening the freeway. Last week, contractors broke ground at the intersection of Rodney Parham Road and Mississippi Street, the first step in fulfilling a promise to rebuild.

The Little Rock Board of Directors on April 19 authorized the spending of nearly $1.5 million to build basketball courts and make other improvements at Kanis Park.

The resolution the board approved on April 19 also allowed the city manager to negotiate a contract with BMD Builders, a Beebe-based construction company, to carry out the work.

Bryan Smith, senior estimator with BMD Builders, told the Democrat-Gazette his company is very excited to be awarded the Kanis Park project and is teaming up with several other subcontractors who will work together to make the project possible.

Smith said Cromwell Architects and the city of Little Rock envision a four-court basketball facility shaded by the I-630 overpass with large areas of green space. He hopes the updates lead to Kanis Park being the most used park in the city.

City Director Antwan Phillips said he has fond memories growing up playing basketball all across the city, but Kanis Park reminds him of improving as a player. He said he'd go to the courts to watch the older guys -- an experience which motivated him.

Phillips said he remembers watching them play and thinking to himself, "When I get older, I'm going to be the one that everyone wants to see."

Phillips went on to play basketball at the Little Rock School District's McClellan High School and then at Bowdoin College in Maine. As a former basketball player, and growing up playing at the park in the 1990s, he said he wishes the court construction could've taken place sooner, but he remains proud to be part of the board which voted to complete the park improvements.

"It's important to have those outlets and avenues and safe places for kids to go and exert energy in a positive way," Phillips said. "Playing basketball under the Kanis Park bridge was one of the places you could do this. It was an important part of growing up here."

Phillips said he's been the city director that people are coming to with questions related to the courts, and he's ensured everyone the construction is happening soon.

To Phillips, bringing back the courts means keeping promises to the residents of Little Rock. He said the Kanis Park construction was an opportunity for citizens to hold the Board of Directors accountable and also build trust between City Hall and the greater community.

He also said Kanis Park is a "uniter" for the city and allows residents, especially young people, from across Little Rock to interact with one another and practice mutual respect. Phillips said "no matter where you grew up or what you look like ... we can all enjoy the park."

"We'll be back out there playing basketball soon," Phillips said. "And I'll be out there with them."

Parkview High School boys' basketball coach and former Arkansas Razorbacks player Scotty Thurman said he first moved to Little Rock in the late 1990s while playing basketball abroad.

Thurman said watching players at Kanis Park made the city feel like home, as he'd grown up playing basketball in parks across his home state of Louisiana.

He told the Democrat-Gazette that the courts at Kanis Park were a safe haven for young men from Little Rock and the surrounding cities. He said the youth deserve a place to release energy, come together and have fun given the negative events taking place across the nation and world.

Thurman also said the courts have always been a meeting place for the community. Basketball has the capability to bring people together, he said, and he hopes the new Kanis Park will continue to make this possible.

"People knew when the sun starts to go down, this is a place we can go," Thurman said. "And for not only good games, but also for good conversations with various groups of people."

In addition to the basketball courts, BMD Builders said there's planned construction of a vehicle and pedestrian bridge that will allow the park to remain open to the public more often. In the past, flooding at the low water bridge shut the park down, according to Smith.

Smith said the builders began construction with the basketball courts, which should be completed in early November, before moving onto a second phase involving updates to the rest of the park. The full park completion, including a new entrance roadway and ADA-accessible trails, is set for April 2023, he said.

With the construction taking place, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. also said he's getting ready to play basketball at the park once again.

"The basketball courts were removed several years ago to facilitate the widening of Interstate 630, but before that the historic courts had been interwoven into the fabric of our city," Scott said. "I'm excited about the chance to play again on those courts, and I'm eager for all of us to have the chance to visit an improved Kanis Park."