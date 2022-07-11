Lineup announced for Decatur Barbecue on Aug. 6

DECATUR --The 68th Decatur Barbecue, one of many popular summertime events in Northwest Arkansas, is just around the corner, and area residents are gearing up for lots of visitors this year.

The Decatur Chamber of Commerce, the sponsor and original organizer of the event since 1953, has the lineup in place, including this year's featured entertainer, Blane Howard. The lineup this year includes a fireworks display, parade, cornhole tournament, Miss Decatur Barbecue pageant and much more. The event is scheduled for Aug. 6.

This year's theme for the barbecue goes back to February 1955 when Decatur was named the best town under 1,000 -- 390, to be exact -- by the National Municipal League and Look magazine. It is this award that shows pride in this community and pride in being an Arkansawyer (Arkansan), organizers said. Because of this, they said, the theme this year reflects that pride: "Decatur, Best Little Town in Arkansas ... Y'all."

An event that was dropped from the lineup four years ago returned last year, and organizers said the response was overwhelming. The 5K and Fun Run return this year and will open the barbecue day festivities, beginning at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Chris Weller at thriveathleticswelleratgmail.com or Ladale Clayton at l.clayton1013atgmail.com.

The Decatur Barbecue will have its usual assortment of vendors and craft booths throughout the day, beginning at 8 a.m.

Another event that took a brief break four years ago is making its comeback after a successful return last year. The Decatur Barbecue car show features cars, trucks, muscle cars and hot rods from all eras. Last year's event hosted over 30 vehicles that were parked in the shade on the disc golf course at Veterans Park. The car show starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. It includes an awards ceremony at the end of the event.

The Decatur Barbecue would not be complete without the annual parade down Main Street. The parade lineup begins at 1 p.m. at the Third Street Car Wash, with the parade rolling down Main Street to Veterans Park at 1:30 p.m. The theme for this year's parade, like the theme for the barbecue, is "Decatur-Best Little Town in Arkansas ... Y'all."

A new addition to the barbecue lineup began in 2019 and was a huge success. The cornhole tournament has quickly grown into a fan favorite. Two two-person teams battle it out to see who can knock their opponents' beanbags off the table while putting their bags in the target hole. Preregistration for this event runs through Aug. 5 and costs $30 per two-person team. Registration will also be held on the day of the event.

Two long-time traditions for the Decatur Barbecue both make their 68th appearance this year, the Tiny Tots and Miss Decatur Barbecue pageants.

The Tiny Tot contest is open to boys and girls, ages 4-6. Contestants must be residents of Benton County and must be at least 4 years old by Aug. 6. Contestants must be able to attend the Aug. 5 practice and ride in the barbecue parade Aug. 6. The entry fee is $20 per child. All applications must be in by Aug. 1 and must include a headshot of the child. Photos will be posted on Facebook prior to the event.

The 68th Miss Decatur Barbecue contestants take the stage next. Girls, who are between 15 and 19 years old and are Benton County residents, are eligible for this event. A nonrefundable entry fee of $20, along with an application form, must be completed by Aug. 1. To obtain the form, contact Falyn Cordeiro or Decatur City Hall.

The 68th Decatur Barbecue will be full of activities throughout the day, ending with a concert featuring Howard, a Nashville country music performer. Opening this year for Howard will be Kevin Upshaw. The concert is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

For more information on all the events taking place during the day, contact the event organizers at the numbers listed below.

General Information: 479-752-3912, option 4

Arts and Crafts: Jean at 479-619-8315 or Suzy at 479-721-9700

5K and Fun Run: Chris at 785-822-4124

Car Show: Cody at 479-212-1509

Parade: Mike at 479-422-0208

Cornhole Tournament: Bobbi at 479-238-5618 or Kim at 479-212-0094

Tiny Tots and Miss Decatur Barbecue pageants: Falyn at 479-228-9217

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS A contestant throws a bag at one of the targets at the other end of the course while a Decatur police officer gets ready for his turn during the 67th Decatur Barbecue cornhole tournament at Veterans Park in Decatur August 7, 2021. This popular event will return during the 68th Decatur Barbecue Aug. 6 at Veterans Park in Decatur.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Young runners lead the pack as the 67th Decatur Barbecue 5K and Fun Run starts at the walking trail at Veteran Park in Decatur on Aug. 7, 2021. The 5K and Fun Run will kick off the 68th Decatur Barbecue at Veterans Park, beginning at 7 a.m. on Aug. 6.

