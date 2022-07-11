Mysterious sculpture still a head-scratcher for parks commissioners in El Dorado

A mysterious sculpture appeared at the Lions Club Park a few years ago, and El Dorado Parks and Playgrounds Commissioners are still scratching their heads as they wonder who installed it.

The sculpture, painted gold, appears to depict a woman sitting in the lotus yoga pose. There's no plaque denoting a title or naming the artist responsible for its creation, and Parks Commissioner Alexis Alexander said no one on the commission knows where it came from.

"It's been out there for a couple of years now, and it did just show up out of the blue," Alexander said on Friday. "It wasn't anything that the Parks Commission asked for, although we love the idea that it's out there."

The sculpture is situated on a small concrete pad, and commissioners recently noticed that it had been repainted. It's located along the newly-renamed Leslie Ann Darden Trail, near the also newly-dedicated Bart Reed Memorial Bench that sits along the trail.

"It's kind of away from the track, so you can go over there and kind of reflect on it and go into some zen meditation as you look at it," Alexander said. "Whoever placed it meant for it to be a permanent fixture there... We enjoy it and enjoy that somebody thought so much of that place and found that to be such a peaceful setting that they wanted it there."

Alexander said parks commissioners have started to jokingly refer to the area where the statue sits as the "sculpture garden," and would be open to placing other appropriate art around it.

"The Parks Commission would love to partner with the (South Arkansas) Arts Center or one of the arts-in-education classes or any community organization that might wan to put something out there that fits appropriately," she said.

Other aesthetic enhancements will likely be added in the coming years, Alexander said.

The 2.25-mile recreational trail was re-named in Darden's honor recently, after friends and family petitioned El Dorado City Council members for the re-dedication. Darden died in May following a battle with breast cancer. She was a lab technician at SAMA and was well-known for her passion for running, which landed her a qualification to participate in the 2020 Boston Marathon.

Fundraising is currently ongoing to erect a free-standing memorial to Darden at the trail, and Alexander said some landscaping will also probably be added along the track.

"I think that friends, family and co-workers of (Darden's) plan, over the next several years, to provide some areas for wildflowers or trees that will also be a more permanent memory for her and for her child to see as she grows up, and I love that the community has taken that up," she said.

As for the person who installed the sculpture, she said they're welcome to stay anonymous if they want to, but if they'd like to come forward, they can get in touch with a parks commissioner by calling Debbie Stinson in the El Dorado Public Works office, (870) 863-4244.

"If they want it to be anonymous, we'll honor that, but we want to thank them for that and want to know if that's their own piece of art or if they have any other pieces they might want to put out," Alexander said.