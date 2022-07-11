• Longtime World Wrestling Entertainment executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal reports. Four women -- all formerly affiliated with WWE -- signed agreements with McMahon, 76, that bar them from discussing their relationships with him, the Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the deals and documents it reviewed. McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman in mid-June during an an investigation into the alleged misconduct and the Journal reported at the time that he had agreed to pay $3 million to a former paralegal who said he sexually harassed her on the job. McMahon will continue to oversee WWE's creative content during the investigation. WWE named McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, interim CEO and chairwoman during the investigation into his alleged misconduct though he continued to oversee the company's creative side. The organization stated at the time it will have no further comment until the investigation is over. Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. dropped 2% on Friday.

• Oprah Winfrey confirmed in an Instagram post that her father, Vernon Winfrey, died Friday at 89 in Nashville, Tenn. "Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath," the media mogul wrote. "We could feel peace enter the room at his passing." Details about funeral plans were not immediately released. Last week, Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque on July 4 in Nashville. The event was called "Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day," which included a barber chair to honor his long career as a barber and owning his own shop in Nashville for nearly 50 years. Vernon served as a member of Nashville's Metro City Council for 16 years and was a trustee for Tennessee State University. Oprah lived with her father in Nashville between the ages of 7 and 9 and during her teens. "If I hadn't been sent to my father [when I was 14], I would have gone in another direction," Oprah told the Washington Post in 1986. "I could have made a good criminal. I would have used these same instincts differently."