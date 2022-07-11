October ’23 show at air base headlined by Thunderbirds

Little Rock Air Force Base will host an air show in October 2023, marking the first time in five years the base has opened its gates to the public, the base commander said in a news release last week.

Thunder Over The Rock Air Show will be held at the installation on Oct. 21-22, 2023, and will feature the Thunderbirds, the Air Force's premier aerial demonstration team, according to the release.

The 2020 air show at the base was cancelled due to covid-19.

"We are thrilled to announce that Thunder Over The Rock will return to Little Rock Air Force Base next year featuring the Thunderbirds," said Col. Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing and base commander. "While the air show serves to showcase how the Home of Herk Nation supports our nation's defense, it also serves as a 'thank you' to our outstanding communities for their continued support."

The air show will be free and open to the public, the release said. Civilian and military performers for the show will be announced at a later date.