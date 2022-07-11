GOLF

Kelly wins in Akron

Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio, for the second time in three years, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes. Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He finished at 11-under 269 on Firestone's South Course. Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The 55-year-old Madison, Wis,, player has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, He won three times on the PGA Tour. The 55-year-old Stricker, also from Madison, matched Kelly with a 68. Sticker missed a chance for his second major victory of the season after taking the Regions Tradition in May in Alabama. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) posted a 66 on Sunday and moved up into a tie for fifth place at 6-under 274. Little Rock's Glen Day had his best round of the tournament, turning in a 2-under 68 on Sunday, to finish at 4-over 284.

Mullinax first at Barbasol

Trey Mullinax won the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky., for his first PGA Tour title, holing a 15-foot putt from the edge of the 18th green to beat Kevin Streelman by a stroke. The 30-year-old Mullinax followed the breakthrough putt with a celebratory fist pump and scream. He played 33 holes Sunday at Keene Trace, competing a 5-under 67 in the delayed third round and following with a 66 to finish at 25-under 263. Streelman's hope of forcing a playoff ended when his 9-foot birdie putt rolled right. He settled for par and a 67. Mullinax earned the last spot in the British Open at St. Andrews, with that tournament starting Thursday. The former Alabama player also gets spots in the 2023 PGA Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 68 on Sunday and finished at 14-under 274. Jonesboro's Austin Cook (Razorbacks) also shot a 68 on Sunday to finish at 13-under 275.

Romo wins celebrity title

Tony Romo won the American Century Championship for the third time, beating Mike Mulder and Joe Pavelski with a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Sunday. Romo also birdied the par-5 18th in regulation to earn three points and match Mulder and Pavelski with 62 points at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring system event. Romo, the former Dallas quarterback and current top NFL television analyst, also won at Edgewood Tahoe in 2018 and 2019.

BASEBALL

Alvarez heads to IL

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez flew back to Houston for treatment after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hand injury that has gotten worse, according to Manager Dusty Baker. Alvarez originally hurt his hand June 18 against the Chicago White Sox and has been dealing with soreness and inflammation since then. The Astros expect him to miss the next two series and possibly return after the All-Star break. Alvarez has 26 home runs this season and leads the American League with a .653 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.058.

Braves acquire Cano

The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Cano in a minor league deal for cash considerations with the San Diego Padres. Cano, 39, hit a combined .149 with 1 home run and 4 RBI in 74 at-bats for the Padres and New York Mets this season. He has batted .333 with 3 home runs and 20 RBI in 96 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso since the Padres released him and re-signed him to a minor-league deal last month. The Braves are without second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks. Albies fractured his foot last month in an at-bat, and Atlanta has been relying on Orlando Arcia as his replacement. Arcia is hitting .252 with 3 home runs and 17 RBI in 123 at-bats this year. Manager Brian Snitker has said he's been pleased with Arcia, especially his defense.

HOCKEY

Avalanche sign goalie

Alexander Georgiev signed a three-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, completing the final step toward making him the defending Stanley Cup champions ' starting goaltender in their title defense. Georgiev's contract is worth $10.2 million and carries an annual salary cap hit of $3.4 million. He replaces Cup winner Darcy Kuemper and is expected to play in tandem with veteran backup Pavel Francouz next season. Colorado acquired Georgiev from the New York Rangers on Thursday for third- and a fifth-round picks this year and a third-rounder in 2023.

Kings, Kempe agree to deal

All-Star forward Adrian Kempe has agreed to a four-year, $22 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. The club announced the deal Sunday with Kempe, who set career highs with 35 goals and 54 points last season while earning his first All-Star Game selection. Kempe became just the third player to score 35 goals for Los Angeles since 2004. The right wing also led the Kings with six points in seven postseason games after Los Angeles qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2018. The 2014 first-round pick from Sweden has scored 186 points in 390 games over six seasons with the Kings.