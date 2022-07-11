OPINION | A WORD: Arkansas, can you spot the simple word hiding in all these clues?

Yes, you were all correct. Last week's word was "USA." Yay!
With the final summer holiday behind us it's time to knuckle down and play a slightly harder game of Obfuscation.
Today's noun and/or verb and/or adjective has five letters. One of those letters is silent, by the way.
You have two options: Guess the word. Don't guess the word.
? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ Unsuitable or undesirable. Improper or unwanted.
Got it? No? Here's another clue.
◼️ To damage, to injure.
Have another clue, they're good for you.
◼️ Amiss, askew.
◼️ An unjust, immoral, illegal or dishonest action, course of action or thought.
◼️ Imposing or treading upon another person's right or rights.
How about ...
◼️ To mistakenly attribute bad motives to. To underestimate.
◼️ To injure socially, to malign.
Aren't quite sure yet? Try these on for size:
◼️ Not correct, socially, morally or in the context of test-taking.
◼️ Not right, untrue, incorrect.
I'll print the answer July 18, but feel free to email earlier if you can't wait.
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com