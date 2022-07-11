OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday





Happy birthday July 11: You're not waiting for a fairy godmother to transform your life. You get the look and the transportation together, and you'll even put on your own ball if you have to. Your life is all the more magical because you take charge in this way. More highlights: an intense course of training, domestic smoothness and a pay raise.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When a situation doesn't measure up to your expectations, disappointment sets in. Try to get past it. There's a golden opportunity in the works, but you'll only see it after you stop thinking it should be something else.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Excitement can spark in many ways — the intrigue of a stranger's conversation, an unfamiliar landscape or a risky challenge. Let the wild impulse move you to explore. It will make coming home all the sweeter.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Weariness is a function of working day after day, week after week without a break. Since you'll be planning the future, build a few breaks into the schedule to avoid burnout.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): No matter how well you think you know a person, there is always more to discover. New people on your scene will be just the catalyst to bring out a different side of someone you thought you knew well.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A project requires skills that you do not yet posses, so you'll learn. In training, you will find out that you are more talented than you knew. Even your distractions and tangents will prove productive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You understand others by their actions and behaviors, not by what they declare. Every human on the earth is different. You'll be inspired by uniqueness, and you'll appreciate your own individuality.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're a passionate person. When you give your love, you give it all. You may feel like your survival is based on another person, but this is just an illusion caused by your passionate nature. You'll feel differently tomorrow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What you thought was no big deal is actually a very big deal involving complexities you didn't understand before. And there's more at stake, too. You are open-minded. The more people you query, the smarter you become.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You will rise up on everyone's "favorite person" list, graciousness personified, selflessly taking care of friends. The sweetness and smiles are easy for you because at the moment you feel lucky and trouble-free.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be pulled in at least three different directions, mostly due to the fact that you have three people who adore you and want your attention. There's a way to satisfy all of them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Give what you want and no more. You've been knocking yourself out for your loved ones. This won't make them love you any more. It's the work they do for you that makes them appreciate you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll resist anyone who pushes you. Don't take a loved one's action too personally. It might be your interpretation of their behavior and not their actual behavior causing you to feel a certain way.

ADVENTURE MOON

There's a nervy energy in the moments leading up to the Buck Moon. There are interesting questions that arise, including, "What are you willing to do to prove yourself to another?" and, "Should you really have to?" The challenges are all implied now. If not, you'll impose them on yourself. Above all, do not be complacent. Complacency is denial.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Alessia Cara's early career featured songs about feeling shy and out of place. In her new "In the Meantime" album, the Cancer pop singer/songwriter represents a lighter, brighter and freer version of herself. Cara was born when the sun and Mercury were both in the domestic sign of Cancer, revealing a preference for being at home. Three Gemini luminaries speak to quick wit and intelligent communication.



