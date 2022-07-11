100 years ago

July 11, 1922

HOXIE -- Thirty-two men, said to have been imported to do guard duty at the Missouri Pacific Railroad shops at Hoxie, arrived here in two coaches attached to an extra freight train about 5 o'clock this morning. In another coach attached to the train, were 30 pump shotguns and 1,000 rounds of ammunition, according to Chief of Police J. H. Turner. The officer, armed with a search warrant, went into the car and confiscated the guns and ammunition, and took them to the city hall, where they were locked up. The chief was assisted by eight special deputies.

50 years ago

July 11, 1972

• The cause of the disruption in telephone service Thursday to a section of Indian Hills subdivision at North Little Rock, which thwarted efforts by residents to report a house fire at 37 Coronado Circle, may never be known, a Southwestern Bell Telephone Company spokesperson said Monday. It was also learned Monday that the house and its surrounding neighborhood are outside the generally accepted fire zone for service by the nearest fire station. Dan W. McMillan, public relations manager for Southwestern Bell, said that the trouble spot on an underground cable was pinpointed Thursday at Highway 107 and Summit Street at the entrance to Sherwood. ... The fire destroyed the home of Mr. and Mrs. Haskell Fortson. ... The fire began when hot grease ignited on an electric stove.

25 years ago

July 11, 1997

FORT SMITH -- Beverly Enterprises reaffirmed its commitment to Fort Smith with the announcement Thursday that it will build a new $25 million corporate headquarters downtown. The announcement from the nation's largest nursing home chain comes after months of negotiations with Fort Smith leaders. "We hope the sense of cooperation between the public and private sectors has a positive impact on helping revitalize downtown Fort Smith," said David Banks, corporate chairman and chief executive officer of Beverly. The company proposes to build a 10-story building in the 200 block of Garrison Avenue, the main downtown street.

10 years ago

July 11, 2012

• Gov. Mike Beebe asked the federal government Tuesday to expand Arkansas' earlier requests for drought relief to all 75 counties, his office announced. The disaster designation request was submitted to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Beebe spokesman Matt DeCample said. The request comes at a time when 88 percent of the state is experiencing severe or greater drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, DeCample said, and 36 percent of the state is classified as in extreme drought conditions. An area is classified as in severe drought if it receives 3 to 4 inches of rainfall below normal for the month. An area receives extreme-drought status when rainfall totals are 4 inches or more below normal for the month.