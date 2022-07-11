Parents enter pleas in child drug case





HOT SPRINGS -- The parents of a 9-month-old boy who allegedly tested positive for having methamphetamine in his system last year both pleaded innocent last week in Garland County Circuit Court to felony charges of exposing the child to the drug.

Christian James Lewis, 37, who is reportedly homeless, pleaded innocent to exposure of a child to a chemical substance or meth, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, at a hearing Wednesday while Stefanie Leann Culliver, 30, who last listed a Longhorn Loop address, pleaded innocent to the same charge Thursday.

Lewis and Culliver were already in custody in the Garland County jail on other unrelated charges when they were served with the felony warrants on the exposure charges on May 25.

Lewis is set for a hearing Tuesday in circuit court on the admissibility of any statements he made to Garland County sheriff's investigators after his arrest on the exposure charge. Culliver is set for the same hearing on Aug. 3.

Court orders barring either Lewis or Culliver from having contact with the minor victim were issued at their respective arraignments on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the probable cause affidavit on the charges, on Oct. 26, 2021, sheriff's Investigator Jennifer Tonseth received a report of a 9-month-old male that was admitted to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock with burns that had reportedly occurred at a storage unit at 5737 Central Ave.

It was determined Lewis and Culliver were the parents of the child and both admitted to using meth. On Oct. 27, a hair test for substance exposure was performed on the child and on Nov. 3, the lab results were received by Tonseth showing the child had tested positive for meth in his system.

After further investigation, a warrant on the exposure charges was obtained for both Lewis and Culliver and they were served with the warrants that same day.

According to court records, Lewis was arrested Dec. 21, 2021, for residential burglary, breaking or entering and theft of property and had remained in custody since then. He is set for a hearing on those charges Tuesday in circuit court.

Culliver was convicted Jan. 13, 2020, of felony theft of property and sentenced to six years of supervised probation. The charges stemmed from a shoplifting incident at Walmart where she and an accomplice stole more than $1,300 in merchandise.

On April 17, 2022, Culliver was arrested on charges of possession of meth with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia after she allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and wrecked her vehicle and Hot Springs police found drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle. She is set for a hearing on those charges on Aug. 9 in circuit court.

Christian James Lewis - Submitted photo





