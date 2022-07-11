Proposed closure of south Arkansas’ Sparkman High School will get hearing this week

The state Board of Education will conduct a hearing Thursday on whether to allow the Harmony Grove School District to close Sparkman High School and transfer the seventh-through-12th-grade students to Harmony Grove High School.

The partial closure of the Sparkman campus would be economically sound and more practical due to declining enrollment, Superintendent Albert Snow and School Board President Matthew Nutt said in the district's petition to the state.

Opposition to the move counters that the school district failed to follow procedures in an attempt to speed up the closure about a month before students and teachers report to school and challenged the rationale for the action.

The Sparkman campus -- which includes an elementary school and a high school -- is part of the Harmony Grove School District, the result of a 2005 voluntary annexation. The Sparkman campus is about 25 miles from Harmony Grove High School.

On April 26, the Harmony Grove School Board voted 5-2 to partially close the Sparkman campus. Students in grades seven through 12 would relocate to the district's Harmony Grove campus. Pupils in grades kindergarten through sixth would remain at the Sparkman campus. On June 9, the board adopted a resolution further outlining the plan.

The cost of operating the Sparkman campus is $1,127,426.52 annually, according to the district's petition to the state. The secondary-level students must take some virtual classes to obtain core class credits, or divide their day to commuting to and from the Sparkman campus to Harmony Grove. In the past year, Snow said, the ninth-through-12th grade students received in-person instruction in two subjects: English and mathematics.

"Everything else was virtual," Snow said in the petition.

Of 40 Sparkman students in grades seven through 12, up to 15 traveled to the Harmony Grove campus for a live, in-person class, an extracurricular activity or vocational training.

Snow also said it's difficult to maintain teachers at Sparkman because teachers are required to teach numerous courses. At Sparkman, the media center director and the principal all teach classes, he said.

Enrollment is declining at Sparkman.

No kindergartners are registered for next month's start of classes, Snow said, and the total enrollment at the Sparkman campus for the beginning of the school year in August "is expected to fall below 80."

Enrollment has been on a downward cycle at Sparkman for the last few years, with "many students in the Sparkman zone school-choice to [the] neighboring Arkadelphia School District."

Sparkman High School enrollment was 118 in 2019-20, 97 in 2020-21 and 40 in 2021-22, according to the petition for closure.

"The trend is clear. Sparkman is losing enrollment and educational services cannot be adequately delivered at the Sparkman Campus," Snow and Nutt wrote in the petition.

The district has tried to close Sparkman before, but the community fought back.

Sparkman alumni, students and parents beckoned the state Board of Education on March 12, 2020, to keep the campus open. The state board voted 4-3 to keep it open.

The intent of the vote to keep Sparkman operating was to give the district leaders and Sparkman leaders "a chance to bring creative solutions to the issues facing an isolated school," the opposition group said in a collective report to the state board and state Education Department.

"That moment of promise evaporated due to [the Harmony Grove School District's] redoubled actions to degrade education in Sparkman."

Opponents to the closure said that the district, among other things:

• Tried to partially close the campus without first going to the board.

• Expedited the issue without proper time notifications.

• Failed to show closing Sparkman would be in the best interests of all students, including those traveling in from Clark and Dallas counties.

• Did not try to work on solutions with the Sparkman community during the last two years.

"Closing 7-12 grades at Sparkman is the wrong answer," the opposition group stated in its remarks to the state Education Board. "Every rural school district in Arkansas faces challenges. Other districts implement creative solutions to provide a quality education to their students instead of focusing their efforts on shutting the school down."

The issue of closing Sparkman is in the courts.

Seventy residents in or near Sparkman sued the district on June 21, asking a Ouachita County Circuit Court judge to stop, for now, the district from going forward with its petition for closure to the state "because its meeting and everything [the district] did at that [June 9] meeting are void."

A circuit court hearing is scheduled for July 20, the opposition group said.

The state Education Board's meeting, during which the Sparkman hearing will be held, begins at 10 a.m. Thursday.