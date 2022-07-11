Springdale police arrest 1 in shooting





SPRINGDALE -- One man was injured, and another man was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred late Saturday at Parsons Stadium, according to police.

Police responded at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting at the stadium. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd fleeing the area of the arena, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.

Officers were told a fight had occurred inside the arena, and somebody had been shot. They found a man in his early twenties with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, the release states.

Officers learned the suspect had fled the area but were given a description of him. Officers rendered first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived, according to the release.

Police identified Erik Navareyes, 21, as the suspect in the course of speaking with witnesses, according to the release.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police received a call from Mercy Hospital in Rogers that they had a man at their facility stating he had been in a fight and had shot someone, the release states. Rogers police officers stood by with the man until Springdale officers could arrive and talk to him. The man was identified as Navareyes, according to the release.

Navareyes was transported to the Springdale Police Department for questioning. He was then charged with attempted capital murder and transported to the Washington County jail for processing, according to the release.

Arkansas State Police and the Washington County sheriff's office sent personnel to the scene of the shooting to help clear out the large crowd, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing.



