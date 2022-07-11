Study of covid-19 finds benefit in diabetes drug

MINNEAPOLIS -- Covid-19 patients were less likely to die or need hospital care if they took the common anti-diabetes drug metformin, according to a long-awaited University of Minnesota study, but not if they took ivermectin.

The results of the remote clinical trial could steer doctors toward off-label use of one cheap and available drug for the treatment of covid-19 -- just not the one that has drawn the most public attention. Results were presented in a national online lecture on Friday ahead of publication in a medical journal.

"It does appear that metformin substantially reduces the risk of [emergency department] visits, hospitalization or death from covid-19, and that reduction is significant," said Dr. Carolyn Bramante, the leader of the U's COVID-OUT trial. The study also examined whether the antidepressant fluvoxamine offered any benefit.

The study of more than 1,300 participants is a third strike against ivermectin, a controversial anti-parasitic drug that also failed to produce a benefit against covid-19 in large clinical trials in the U.S. and Brazil. However, the finding in the Minnesota trial was not statistically significant, meaning that it neither proved that ivermectin worked or didn't work when taken over three days in a moderate range of dosages.

"All I can say is that, in our study, we did not see any evidence of benefit of ivermectin in those doses," Bramante said.

Most of the results failed to reach statistical significance in the yearlong trial, which limited enrollment to people who were overweight in order to study the drugs in a known high-risk group for severe covid-19. The primary goal was to see if patients had lower composite scores after taking the three drugs, alone or in combination, that were based on whether they died, needed hospital care, and suffered abnormally low blood-oxygen levels.

Practical problems got in the way of the composite results, including the use of commercial blood-oxygen monitors that turned out to have unreliable readings. Findings were more clear cut on whether the drugs prevented covid-19 deaths, hospitalizations or ER visits.

Low doses of fluvoxamine showed such little evidence of benefit that the arm of the trial involving that drug was stopped early. Patients taking higher doses of ivermectin were more likely to need hospital care for covid-19 than those taking lower doses, but results for both were within the statistical possibility of random chance.

All three drugs were selected for the study based on findings early in the pandemic that they could inhibit replication of the coronavirus or the inflammation that causes covid-19 disease. All three also offered promise as low-cost existing medications with established safety records.

Ivermectin has gained a fervent following based in part on observational clinical successes against covid-19 reported by a Florida clinical group and its promotion as an alternative by people with vaccine safety concerns.