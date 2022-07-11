Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

June 30

Ryan Nicholas Miller, 37, and Allison Leigh Logue, 38, both of Springdale

Victor Manuel Morles, 20, Fayetteville, and Nelisia Mejbon, 20, Springdale

Dallin Foss Richards, 22, Madison, Ala., and Kimberly Rose Turley, 22, Centerton

Jimmy Kikemei Rop, 38, and Valerie Jo Gangl, 38, both of Milford, Kan.

Alexander Michael Weldy, 26, and Sierra Foster Matlock, 27, both of Blue Mounds, Wis.

July 1

Francisco Javier Gomez-Martinez, 40, and Monica Estrada-Ramirez, 35, both of Springdale

Charlie Jackson Harper, 39, and Crystal Deloris Patton, 38, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Connor Lance Kilburn, 30, and Johannah Logan Wickham, 27, both of Springdale

Walter Enrique Leon, 26, and Rea Irish Nagtalon, 26, both of Elkins

Brenden Michael Loveall, 23, Cherryvale, Kan., and Ashley Renee Elmore, 25, Winslow

Joseph David McCulley, 27, Springdale, and Taylar Brielle Hasberry, 24, Fayetteville

Jose Luis Munoz Rodriguez, 57, and Judith Olea Arteaga, 56, both of Springdale

Nathan Franks Nolen, 22, and Maggie Marie Mosier, 22, both of Fayetteville

Hudson Garrett Shreve, 23, and Chanly Lavon Young, 35, both of West Fork

Blaine Amos Anderson Small, 20, and Braelyn Marie Barnett, 20, both of Fayetteville

July 5

Eric Eugene Acker, 34, and Wendy Diaz, 29, both of Farmington

Justin Lane Carpenter, 27, Lonoke, and Adriana Dawn McKinnon, 24, Emmet

Cesar Amilcar Meda Gonzalez, 51, and Paula Rannee Paech, 36, both of Lincoln

Antonio Demetris Nash, 28, and Boneisha Lapedra Braxton, 24, both of Springdale

Wade Hamilton Prince, 38, and Alexandria Christine Davis, 29, both of Farmington

July 6

Jeremy Benet Camp, 22, Fayetteville, and Tiana Janeece Pearson, 28, Cody, Wyo.

John Alexander DeLashmit, 32, and Ivie Belle Elizabeth Bartlett, 30, both of Chicago

Dakota Lee Harris, 31, and Amber Lynn Delozier, 28, both of Seminole, Okla.

Joshua Granville Jacobs, 21, and Danielle Vance Cagna, 21, both of Fayetteville

Justin Wayne LeFevre, 23, and Brittany Bowen, 26, both of Gravette

John William Privitt, 41, and Susan Lynn Bumgarner, 35, both of Springdale

William Patrick Rust, 48, and Kristy Laine Julianna Young, 44, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Teslie Carlyle Sehorn, 22, and Halle Grace Gilreath, 23, both of Fayetteville

Conner David Suddath, 22, Tulsa, Okla., and Sarah Grace Beaver, 18, Muskogee, Okla.

Ethan Isaiah Williams, 18, and Elizabeth Star Harris, 18, both of Fayetteville