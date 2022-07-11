Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
June 30
Ryan Nicholas Miller, 37, and Allison Leigh Logue, 38, both of Springdale
Victor Manuel Morles, 20, Fayetteville, and Nelisia Mejbon, 20, Springdale
Dallin Foss Richards, 22, Madison, Ala., and Kimberly Rose Turley, 22, Centerton
Jimmy Kikemei Rop, 38, and Valerie Jo Gangl, 38, both of Milford, Kan.
Alexander Michael Weldy, 26, and Sierra Foster Matlock, 27, both of Blue Mounds, Wis.
July 1
Francisco Javier Gomez-Martinez, 40, and Monica Estrada-Ramirez, 35, both of Springdale
Charlie Jackson Harper, 39, and Crystal Deloris Patton, 38, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Connor Lance Kilburn, 30, and Johannah Logan Wickham, 27, both of Springdale
Walter Enrique Leon, 26, and Rea Irish Nagtalon, 26, both of Elkins
Brenden Michael Loveall, 23, Cherryvale, Kan., and Ashley Renee Elmore, 25, Winslow
Joseph David McCulley, 27, Springdale, and Taylar Brielle Hasberry, 24, Fayetteville
Jose Luis Munoz Rodriguez, 57, and Judith Olea Arteaga, 56, both of Springdale
Nathan Franks Nolen, 22, and Maggie Marie Mosier, 22, both of Fayetteville
Hudson Garrett Shreve, 23, and Chanly Lavon Young, 35, both of West Fork
Blaine Amos Anderson Small, 20, and Braelyn Marie Barnett, 20, both of Fayetteville
July 5
Eric Eugene Acker, 34, and Wendy Diaz, 29, both of Farmington
Justin Lane Carpenter, 27, Lonoke, and Adriana Dawn McKinnon, 24, Emmet
Cesar Amilcar Meda Gonzalez, 51, and Paula Rannee Paech, 36, both of Lincoln
Antonio Demetris Nash, 28, and Boneisha Lapedra Braxton, 24, both of Springdale
Wade Hamilton Prince, 38, and Alexandria Christine Davis, 29, both of Farmington
July 6
Jeremy Benet Camp, 22, Fayetteville, and Tiana Janeece Pearson, 28, Cody, Wyo.
John Alexander DeLashmit, 32, and Ivie Belle Elizabeth Bartlett, 30, both of Chicago
Dakota Lee Harris, 31, and Amber Lynn Delozier, 28, both of Seminole, Okla.
Joshua Granville Jacobs, 21, and Danielle Vance Cagna, 21, both of Fayetteville
Justin Wayne LeFevre, 23, and Brittany Bowen, 26, both of Gravette
John William Privitt, 41, and Susan Lynn Bumgarner, 35, both of Springdale
William Patrick Rust, 48, and Kristy Laine Julianna Young, 44, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Teslie Carlyle Sehorn, 22, and Halle Grace Gilreath, 23, both of Fayetteville
Conner David Suddath, 22, Tulsa, Okla., and Sarah Grace Beaver, 18, Muskogee, Okla.
Ethan Isaiah Williams, 18, and Elizabeth Star Harris, 18, both of Fayetteville