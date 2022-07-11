Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

June 27

La Carcachita

2509 Lee St., Springdale

Critical violations: Hand washing sink is full of utensils. Spray bottle with chlorine does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. One year from 04/2022. Retail food permit is not posted.

Pao Peng Asian Cuisines

20221 Sonora Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Prep table and refrigerator lack a thermometer.

Rockin' Baker Inc.

3761 N. Mall Ave., Suite 4, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A male food employee is wearing a tank top. Food workers shall wear clothing that covers body hair.

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Multiple live flying insects were observed in the dining, food prep and dish/storage area. Multiple dead insects were observed in the dining room and dish/storage area.

Noncritical violations: Front door does not completely self close leaving a gap which can allow insects to enter the facility. There is food debris present on the floor. Floor is sticky.

Taqueria El Torito

700 S. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: The reach-in cooler on the prep line, the butter and diced tomatoes are not covered. Foods shall be covered to prevent accidental contamination.

Noncritical violations: None

June 28

7 Hills Homeless Center

1832 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Blazin' Asian Munchies-Mobile

372 W. Dickson St., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks sanitizer test strips.

Hot Dog Source

705 E. Appleby Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

La Sirenita

505 Thomas Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw beef in a container with a lid stored above salsa stored with a lid.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Las Palmas

1115 E. Henry De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: The chicken and beef on the grill holding area at 125 degrees. Salsas prepared in the restaurant were observed in the walk-in cooler without a date of creation.

Noncritical violations: None

The Hill's Hideaway

401 W. Watson St., Suite 203, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs were being stored above ready-to-eat food. A bottle of cleaner was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: A container of sliced onions in the walk in was not covered.

Venesian Inn

582 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Foods made on Saturday in the walk-in cooler did not have a date placed on the products.

Noncritical violations: None

June 29

E-Z Mart

54 S. Centennial Ave., West Fork

Critical violations: Hand cleanser dispenser is empty. Handwashing sink in food preparation area is blocked by a stack of boxes and the basin is filled with spray bottles.

Noncritical violations: Two storage shelves in walk-in refrigerator are lined with corrugated fiberboard.

El Paso Food Truck

1904 N. Lowell Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Gardens At Arkanshire

5000 Arkanshire Circle, Springdale

Critical violations: A coffee pot was in the front hand washing sink. Two bathrooms did not have a hand wash sign. Ranch in the kitchen standing fridge was at 44 degrees, lemon juice in the kitchen standing fridge was at 45 degrees and pickles in the kitchen standing fridge at 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: A small buildup of black material is present on the shelf of the ice machine. Facility did not have a maximum temperature registering device.

Greenland Mini Mart

25 N. Main St., Greenland

Critical violations: Food employee donning disposable gloves prepared raw ground beef, changed gloves before handling cut vegetables and bun for assembling a hamburger but failed to wash hands in between tasks. Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks disposable towels available.

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

Jake's Pizza

74 Main St., West Fork

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Circular floor fan shroud lacks cleaning in back food preparation area. Outside garbage receptacle lids are open. Outside receptacles shall be covered.

Jammin' Java

1 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Front handwash sink did not have hand soap available.

Red Dragon Buffet

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite L, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop in ice machine is stored with the handle down in contact with the ice. Ready-to-eat food cooked chicken wings is stored in a cardboard box. Several nonfood contact surfaces, shelves in walk-in cooler and food preparation area are covered with corrugated fiberboard. Manual can opener has food debris. Surfaces of equipment such as refrigerator and shelves have food debris and grease. Floor in walk-in cooler is cover with corrugated cardboard.

The Odd Soul

126 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Sliced pizza at 102 degrees under hot holding.

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a beard protection.

Yankabilly Smokehouse

1413 S. Morlan Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

June 30

Boston Mountain Brewing

121 W. Township St., Suite 11, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A manual fruit juicer is in the handwashing sink basin.

Noncritical violations: None

JJ's Grill On Dickson

324 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cheese sauce at 110 degrees in the hot holding. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held hot at 135 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

July 1

A Q Chicken House

1207 N. Thompson, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some areas of the floor need repair. Owner will be repairing to make permanent fixes. He requires more time to work on the entire floor.

Arsaga's

481 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A container of cooked on-site tomato soup stored in walk-in refrigerator is date marked 6/22.

Noncritical violations: Dispensing utensil for mashed potatoes is stored in a container of unheated water temperature at 79 degrees.

Confident Coffee Roasters

2015 Main Drive, Suite C, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee restroom did not have a handwash sign. The dish sanitizing sink was at 25 ppm chlorine. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75-100 degrees. Kolaches in the display case were at 67 degrees and quiche in the display case was at 69 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility is not able to produce certified food manager certificate. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in black refrigerator. Wet cloth stored in a container with no sanitizer solution. Facility has test strips for quat, but is using a chlorine sanitizer. Posted permit expired Oct. 9, 2021.

Sabor Catracho

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Person in charge does not demonstrate knowledge about safety food. Food employee do not wash their hands before putting on gloves. Food employees touched ready-to-eat food with bare hands when they cut cabbage. Hand washing sink is used to leave utensils and food debris. Packaged raw ground beef is stored above container with cooked chicken, and container with raw meat above beverages. Food contact surfaces (utensils, pots, bowls) are not sanitized after cleaning. Several containers with ready-to-eat food are left at room temperature (90 degrees ambient), pico de gallo 72 degrees, curtido 73 degrees, cooked chicken at 82 degrees, raw chicken at 66 degrees, open container of mayonnaise at 90 degrees (label indicated: keep refrigerated after opening) and cream at 82 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Sink has raw fish together with dirty and clean utensils. Food employee lacks a hair protection. Handle on refrigerator is broken. Test strips not available. Retail food permit is not posted.

Subway

2111-A Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Roast beef at 54 degrees, ambient 60 degrees in cold holding unit.

Noncritical violations: Cold holding equipment lacks a thermometer. Current retail food permit is not posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 27 -- Fujisan, 1517 S. 56th St., Springdale; Nick's Springdale, 18664 Saddle Shop Lane, Springdale; Walmart Super Center-Deli/Bakery, 3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville; Walmart Super Center-Food Store, 3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

June 28 -- Best Frickin Chicken In Town-Food Truck, 3198 N. Malinda Drive, Fayetteville; Casey's General Store, 2031 Stokenbury Road, Elkins; Econo Lodge, 1000 S. Futrall Drive, Fayetteville; Fayetteville Senior Center And Wellness Center, 945 S. College Ave., Fayetteville; Lake Fayetteville Boat And Bike, 1330 E. Lake Fayetteville Road, Fayetteville

June 29 -- Golden Tongs Catering, 2650 N. Young Ave., Fayetteville; The Gravy Wagon, 20221 Sonora Road, Springdale; The Groovy Smoothie, 617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

June 30 -- FPS Child Nutrition Food Truck, 1000 W. Building Blvd., Fayetteville

July 1 -- El Trompo Loco-Mobile, 3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Subway, 188 W. Main St., Suite 1, Farmington; Waffle House, 2311 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville