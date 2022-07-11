Watson Chapel School District hires Tom Wilson as interim superintendent

Tom Wilson was named interim superintendent of the Watson Chapel School District during the district board’s regular meeting Monday.

An item for naming an interim superintendent was not listed on the board’s agenda, though the board began interviewing candidates last Tuesday. Board President Sandra Boone confirmed Monday that Wilson was the person being interviewed during a lengthy executive session that day.

Wilson will begin work next Monday.

“He has been at several places,” Boone said. “He has an immaculate record and was recommended by ASBA [Arkansas School Boards Association] and some other superintendents, and he was very impressive during his interview.”

Board trustee Alan Frazier made a motion for the board to hire Wilson. The board approved by a 7-0 vote.

“We’re looking for someone, just as I said last time, who would be a perfect fit for Watson Chapel, an interim superintendent while we continue our search,” Boone said. “We will not tarry in our search for a permanent person. We need to do something to get school started, and we think he’ll be a good fit for us.”

Boone said the board wanted to hire someone in the interim before the fall semester begins Aug. 22. Candidates for the full-time role are being interviewed, but it is not clear whether Wilson will pursue the permanent position.

“We have not decided that yet,” Boone said. “He’s retired, so he probably won’t want to be.”

Boone and board Secretary Goldie Whitaker addressed public response to the district’s recent separation agreement with Superintendent Andrew Curry.

Boone, who has drawn criticism from her constituents over Curry’s resignation, read a prepared statement reiterating the district’s protocol for public meetings.

Whitaker said “recent board actions” have caused a lot of discord among faculty and staff, many of whom have publicly voiced their support for him in recent weeks.

“When we make decisions, it is not to hurt anyone,” Whitaker said. “Not an individual, but it is to help the district as a whole.”

Whitaker called out disparaging comments made on social media and appealed to employees and stakeholders to maintain peace, “dignity and respect,” adding she’s only one voice in the matter.

Curry resigned June 30 to avoid potential termination without cause. He agreed to a settlement of a $57,315.10 direct payment by this Friday and $32,291.18 contribution to his retirement account by this Wednesday.

In an email last week, district attorney Whitney Moore told The Commercial, Curry’s 2014 resignation as superintendent in Jessieville “had no bearing” on the Watson Chapel board’s decision to accept his resignation, walking back a prior statement Boone made that accusations similar to those that led to his departure in Jessieville led to the district asking Curry to step down. Boone did not specify the accusations.

Curry was hired to Watson Chapel from the Ozark Mountain School District. He and his lawyer, Tre Kitchens, have declined comment.

MILLAGE ELECTION SET FOR AUG. 9

The WCSD will go forward with a millage election on Aug. 9. The board is seeking an increase of 5.7 mills to 39.8, with estimated proceeds of $8,651,632 mainly going toward construction of a new high school to replace the 77-year-old junior high school.

The dollar figure is expected to cover the district’s contribution toward a partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education, which has approved funding $14,564,877, or nearly 79%, of a projected $18,573,147 million toward construction.

Board trustee Alan Frazier, who announced the election date, pointed out Watson Chapel’s millage will still be lower than that in the Pine Bluff and White Hall districts.

“We carefully considered that in our strategy, and that was going to help us to be able to have the new high school, but also some investments in technology and so forth,” Frazier said.

The new junior high school would be razed to make way for the new high school, and the junior high would replace the present high school, which was built 45 years ago.

Frazier did not say whether any athletic or extracurricular facilities would be considered in the project, but he noted a $500,000 improvement of Coleman Elementary (grades 4-6) is underway.

Board members say a meeting to break down the proposed millage increase will be scheduled at a later date.

“We really want to make an appeal to the entire Watson Chapel community the need for a new school,” Boone said. “It’s not for the board. It’s for our students, and they desperately need that for safety as well as everything else.”

DISTRICT BUSINESS

Watson Chapel spent $2,718,665.31 in non-activity funds and received $1,533,844.84 during June, leaving an ending balance of $10,982,725.07.

The district approved a 2020-21 audit report and 2022-23 school improvement, student handbook, code of conduct, recruitment and retention plan, comprehensive school counseling plan and additional duties salary schedule.

NEW COACHES

Jonathan Oxner was hired as Watson Chapel’s baseball coach.

Oxner is the Wildcats’ third baseball coach in as many years. Jared Dutton, who was head football coach and athletic director through the end of the 2021-22 school year, took over the role from Ben Fox this past spring.

The district also hired Jonathan Strickland as its new junior high boys basketball head coach.

OTHER PERSONNEL MOVES

The district hired Chance Baughman as information technology network technician and Heather Gilbert-West as speech pathologist. Angela Carr resigned as a counselor.