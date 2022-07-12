316 Main renovation plan moves forward

Architectural services to determine the renovation cost at 316 Main Street were approved by the City of Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development Committee on Monday, sending the measure to the full City Council.

Committee members include chairman Glen Brown Sr. and Council Members Steve Shaner and Bruce Lockett.

Lori Walker, economic development specialist, said she has been working with Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency Executive Director Chandra Griffin and are proposing the approximately 12,000-square-foot building be transformed into a retail incubator and develop small retail spaces within the building for small businesses.

A previous proposal for that building in 2021 included a restaurant, but the person behind the idea later withdrew their interest in locating there.

According to Walker, 316 Main St. will be the future home to micro-enterprises, individuals that have five or fewer employees that possibly meet the ECD income brackets.

"If they have a product that they make they will be able to set up and sell out of this particular site," said Walker, who added that Urban Renewal has already taken care of the structural stability of the building.

"This will be an architectural engineering service to do the interior work and at least the design for the interior of the space," added Larry Matthews, director of ECD.

Walker said that, in collaboration with Go Forward Pine Bluff, there will be a combination of resources to get the project completed.

"They have some funding and we have some funding so we can combine our efforts to get the work done," said Walker.

Matthews said he hopes to get at least five businesses to occupy the building.

In other community development business, several public works projects are underway. Matthews gave an update to the committee that included phase 2 plans of the Main Street Streetscape Project being finalized. Phase 2 includes replacing the railroad crossing at Fourth Avenue and Main Street.

Matthews said bids came in over the projected amount for the West 13th Street and Drainage Project. The projected amount was $600,000 but the bid came in at $1,449,000. With only $400,000 in grants, Matthews said all were in agreement that investing $1 million dollars into that project was not needed at the moment and that the money could possibly be diverted to another project.

The design and plans have been completed for the Harding Drain Project. Matthews said he received approval from the Corp of Engineers and permits for the project and is waiting on possible funding from a $32 million grant awarded to the city of Pine Bluff for flooding abatement.

Several sewer projects are in the works. Easements are still being acquired for the University Drive sewer project while the Arkansas River Project, 73rd Avenue Project and Highway 63 project are all in the design phase.

The Plum Street Drainage Project is 95% complete.

The committee will also send to the full council various properties to be sold for housing development. According to Matthews, ECD has obtained through acquisition several vacant properties across the city on the north and east sides of town and would like to sell them to developers to build affordable housing.

"They would have to meet HUD criteria and be done in a timely manner," said Matthews. "We want immediate action on the structure." Matthews said with the increased cost of building supplies, the plan is to find developers who are interested and can sell or rent the new constructions to individuals for an affordable rate.

The committee also voted to send to the full council the approval to go to bid on the 1st Ward Shelter also known as the Opportunity House. According to the committee, the Depaul USA nonprofit is still in the process of being evaluated as operators of the facility but Walker said their HUD sources want to make sure the operations side is solidified before committing to the construction side.

"We will have some monies to go towards the operations, but the budget presented by Depaul, they will need some city contributions," said Walker.

Committee officials said the budget was close to half a million dollars.

Also approved to go to full council was approval for engineering services for a football/soccer field at MLK park. According to Matthews, with agreement from the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department, those two youth sports are rising in Pine Bluff, but the city has no place to accommodate the sport.

"We do not have an official soccer field or flag football fields," said Matthews. Currently, there is an old softball complex, which Matthews referred to as an "eyesore" and said the proposed vicinity would be the perfect spot to put in a football/soccer field.

"We have a very robust youth football league in the city, "said Matthews. "... about 12 teams and soccer is an up-and-coming sport that the city does not have a facility for."

Also approved by the committee is a new application process for the Emergency Rehabilitation Program.

The new application process will include pre-screening of the applicant based on income, owner-occupants aged 65 and older with or without chronic health conditions and the need for repair. Prescreening will be followed by records review and reconnaissance to verify ownership and determine if the housing unit is feasible for repair. Verification of income will also determine eligibility. If approved, applicants will be assigned an assistance number that will be entered in a lottery selection.

"The reason we are taking this format is because we are the only agency in town that does rehab," said Matthews. Matthews continued by saying the housing stock in Pine Bluff is old and there are a number of individuals that need repairs but his office can only do a maximum of 20 a year. "We don't want to give the client false hope and have them sitting, waiting on us to do repairs on their house with a waiting list."

Walker said his office currently does not have a waiting list, and this new application process will eliminate a waiting list altogether.

Matthews said the focus will first be on the elderly with health problems, similar to the format used in Little Rock. He also said their services will be limited to the roof, electrical, and heating and air conditioning. No floors or plumbing will be included.

Up to $10,000 can be invested, and the construction contract will not be with the city but with the contractor. Matthews also stated ECD will not be responsible for any other deficiencies in the home.