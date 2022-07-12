Arkansas Board of Finance signs off on plan to lower insurance premiums

LITTLE ROCK -- Most current employees in state health insurance plans for public school and state workers would pay less than they currently do under a package of proposed changes for calendar year 2023 approved by the state Board of Finance on Monday.

And many retired members who are Medicare-eligible and who participate in the state's health insurance plans would pay lower premiums next year than they currently do if they opt for Medicare Advantage with prescription drug coverage under the proposed premiums that cleared the finance board.

The state Employee Benefits Division's proposed premium changes still must be approved by the Legislative Council.

The proposed premiums reflect the finance board's adoption of a policy last month that is aimed at more fairly and accurately spreading the increased cost of health insurance across members of the state's health insurance plans for public school and state employees and state government.

Under the policy, the state will adjust the base rates to reflect the total cost that members in each category pose for the state's health insurance plans, said Jake Bleed, director of the state's Employee Benefits Division.

The state will aim to pay about 80% of the total cost of providing health insurance for its employees under this policy -- up from the current average of about 65% of the total cost -- and these changes will be phased in over a five-year period starting in 2023, Bleed told the state Board of Finance.

Last month, the finance board also voted to eliminate the wellness credit of $25 per month offered to members of the plans and the $25 monthly contribution for nonparticipants in the wellness program.

The state's Employee Benefits Division will continue to have a wellness program, but it will move in a different direction, he said.

About 83%, or 39,653, of the 47,912 current employees in the state's health insurance plan for public school employees would pay less in premiums next year than they do this year if they stick with the same coverage under this proposal, he said afterward.

While most of the current employees in the state's health insurance plan for public school employees are currently in the premium and classic plans, there also is a basic plan.

About 12,452 public school employees with employee-only coverage in the classic plan and receiving the wellness credit pay $96.02 a month in premiums this year and their cost would drop to $94.83 a month in 2023 under the state's Employee Benefits Division proposal. About 2,718 public employees with employee-only coverage in the classic plan and not receiving the wellness credit pay $146.02 a month in premiums this year. Their cost would drop to $94.83 a month in 2023 under the proposal.

About 9,554 public school employees with employee-only coverage in the premium plan and receiving the wellness credit pay $233.46 in premiums a month this year. Their cost would drop to $221.10 a month in 2023 under the proposal.

About 2,607 public school employees with employee-only coverage in the premium plan and not receiving the wellness credit who pay $283.46 a month this year would see their cost drop to $221.10 a month in 2023 under this proposal.

About 75%, or 17,939, of the 23,661 current employees in the state's health insurance plan for state employees would pay less in premiums next year than they do this year if they stick with the same coverage, Bleed said. He noted that 1,500 current state employees don't pay a premium for the basic plan this year and wouldn't next year under the proposed rates.

Most of the current state employees in the state's health insurance plan for state employees are in the premium plan and receive the wellness credit.

About 9,060 state employees with employee-only coverage in the premium plan and receiving the wellness credit pay $176.20 a month in premiums this year. That cost would decline to $172 a month in 2023 under the state's Employee Benefits Division's proposal.

About 2,506 state employees with employee-only coverage in the premium plan and not receiving the wellness credit pay $226.20 a month in premiums this year, and the cost would decline to $172 a month in 2023 under the state's proposal.

About 3,544 state employees with employee and children's coverage in the premium plan and receiving the wellness credit pay $301.70 a month in premiums this year. They would see their premium cost increase to $309.74 a month under the state's Employee Benefits Division plan.

About 858 state employees with employee and children's coverage in the premium plan and not receiving the wellness credit pay $351.70 a month this year. Their cost would drop to to $309.74 a month under the state's proposal.

About 14,049 public school retirees, who are Medicare-eligible and have retiree-only coverage pay $100.78 a month this year. Their cost would climb to $110.89 a month in 2023 if they stick with their current coverage under the Employee Benefits Division proposal. However, they would pay only $8.53 a month in 2023 if they opt for Medicare Advantage with prescription drug coverage under the state's proposal.

About 8,222 state employee retirees who are Medicare-eligible and have retiree-only coverage pay $193.12 a month this year and would pay $211.85 a month in 2023 if they stick with their current coverage under the state's proposal.

However, they would pay just $16.53 a month in 2023 if they opt for Medicare Advantage with prescription drug coverage under the state's proposal. Board of Finance member Andrea Lea, who is the state auditor, said she thought that the proposed premium is "a typo."

Bleed said "that's actually correct."

Last month, Bleed told the finance board that retirees, who are 65 or older or who are otherwise eligible for Medicare, will be automatically enrolled in the Medicare Advantage program and given the opportunity to opt out or retain existing benefits.

The benefits offered under Medicare Advantage will mirror existing benefits but also offer additional services, including coverage for vision, dental, hearing and other benefits that are not currently provided to retirees, he said.

The Medicare Advantage program will offer significant savings to retirees and the state, and United Healthcare will work statewide to educate retirees and health care providers on the program to ensure all retirees have an opportunity to make informed decisions, Bleed said.

Late last month, the state procurement director denied Benistar Administrative Services' protest of the state's Employee Benefits Division's award of a contract to provide group Medicare Advantage with prescription drug coverage to eligible retirees in the state's health insurance plan for public school and state employees to United Healthcare Insurance Co.

Procurement Director Mitch Rouse's denial of the protest cleared the way for Arkansas Legislative Council Co-Chairs Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, and Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, to sign off on the proposed state contract with United Healthcare. On June 3, the state Board of Finance approved the proposed contract with United Healthcare.