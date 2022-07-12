Biden touts gun law at ceremony

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden welcomed a crowd to the White House lawn Monday to showcase a new law meant to reduce gun violence, celebrating "real progress" after years of inaction. But he also lamented that the country remains "awash in weapons of war" -- with the 16-day-old law already overshadowed by yet another mass shooting.

The bill, passed after recent gun rampages in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, incrementally toughens requirements for young people buying guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous.

But the "celebration" Monday morning came a week after a gunman in Highland Park, Ill., killed seven people at an Independence Day parade, a stark reminder of the limitations of the new law in addressing the American phenomenon of mass gun violence. And it comes as Democratic governors have taken up the mantle of offering outrage in the face of gun violence.

Biden hosted hundreds of guests on the South Lawn, including a bipartisan group of lawmakers who crafted and supported the legislation, state and local officials -- including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering -- and the families of victims of both mass shootings and everyday gun violence.

"Because of your work, your advocacy, your courage, lives will be saved today and tomorrow because of this," Biden said.

"We will not save every life from the epidemic of gun violence," he added, "But if this law had been in place years ago, even this last year, lives would have been saved."

Still, Biden said, "we're living in a country awash in weapons of war." He repeated his call on Congress to pass a federal ban on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines -- or at minimum to require more stringent background checks and training before purchases.

He also said Congress should pass legislation to hold gun owners legally accountable if their weapons are improperly stored and are used to commit violence. He noted that he owns four shotguns and said he keeps them secured at his home.

"We can't just stand by," Biden said. " With rights come responsibilities. If you own a weapon, you have a responsibility to secure it and keep it under lock and key."

Biden on Saturday invited Americans to share with him via text -- a new White House communications strategy -- their stories of how they've been affected by gun violence, tweeting that "I'm hosting a celebration of the passage of the Safer Communities Act." He told some of their stories on Monday -- of people traumatized by shootings and kids left orphaned.

The new law is the the most impactful firearms-violence measure Congress has approved since enacting a now-expired assault weapons ban in 1993. Yet gun control advocates -- and even White House officials -- say it's premature to declare victory.

"There's simply not much to celebrate here," said Igor Volsky, director of the private group Guns Down America.

"It's historic, but it's also the very bare minimum of what Congress should do," Volsky said. "And as we were reminded by the shooting on July 4, and there's so many other gun deaths that have occurred since then, the crisis of of gun violence is just far more urgent."

Volsky's group, along with other advocacy groups, was holding a news conference Monday outside the White House calling on Biden to create an office at the White House to address gun violence with a greater sense of urgency.

Biden has left gun control policy to his Domestic Policy Council, rather than establishing a dedicated office like the one he opened to address climate change or the gender policy council he started to promote reproductive health access.

"We have a president who really hasn't met the moment, who has chosen to act as a bystander on this issue," Volsky said. "For some reason the administration absolutely refuses to have a senior official who can drive this issue across government."





During his remarks Monday, Biden was heckled by Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Biden briefly paused his speech and asked Oliver, who was shouting, to sit down, before adding "Let him talk, let him talk," as he was escorted out of the event.

The president signed the bipartisan gun bill into law June 25, calling it "a historic achievement" at the time.

On Monday, Biden said the law's passage should be a call for further action.

"Will we match thoughts and prayers with action?" Biden asked. "I say yes. And that's what we're doing here today."

Most of the new law's $13 billion in spending would be used for bolstering mental health programs and for schools, which have been targeted by shooters in Newtown, Conn., and Parkland. The law was the product of weeks of closed-door negotiations by a bipartisan group of senators who emerged with a compromise.









It does not include far tougher restrictions that Democrats and Biden have long championed, such as a ban on assault-type weapons and background checks for all gun transactions. Prospects are slim for any further congressional action this year.

MISSING MINUTES CLEARER

The missing 77 minutes between the start of the Robb Elementary School shooting and the police shooting of suspect Salvador Ramos could finally be a little clearer.

Texas House Rep. Dustin Burrows, chairman of the special Texas House panel investigating the shooting, said Monday that both Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin have agreed to release at least some of the surveillance footage from inside the school.

"I can tell people all day long what it is I saw. The committee can tell people all day long what we saw. But it's very different to see for yourself and we feel that's very important," Burrows said.

The video would "contain no graphic images or depictions of violence," he said, and would be specifically of the hallway after the shooter entered the classroom but before police finally made contact and killed him.

Burrows gave no timetable on the release, but said it could be made public along with the preliminary report on the massacre.

The recordings have been at the center of questions about the failed police response to the school shooting since late May.

Nineteen students and two teachers were fatally shot May 24 while police waited outside and tried to stop parents from going into the school.

Researchers from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) at Texas State University said in a report last week that a Uvalde police officer armed with a rifle had eyes on Ramos before he even entered Robb Elementary, but the officer's supervisor never gave him the go-ahead to shoot. Local Uvalde officials have disputed that report.

Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, admitted during a state senate hearing last month that the responding officers never even bothered to try opening the door to the classroom where the gunman was opening fire.

"The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering Room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children," McCraw said of Pete Arredondo, the school police chief for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

VIRGINIA SHOOTING PLOT

Two men charged in connection with what police have said was a thwarted Fourth of July mass shooting in Richmond, Va., were ordered held without bail Monday during brief court hearings that produced no new details about the alleged plot.

Rolman Balcarcel Ac, 38, and Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, both from Guatemala, were each arrested on a single charge of possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen after Richmond police said they received a call from a concerned citizen who said he overheard a conversation indicating there was an attack being planned on an Independence Day celebration in the capital city.

Authorities have said both men are in the U.S. illegally.

After receiving the tip, police seized two assault rifles, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the Richmond home the two men shared.

In a search warrant affidavit, a Richmond detective said the tipster told police that Balcarcel was planning the attack and showed him three guns on June 21. The tipster also said Balcarcel has connections to the Los Zetas drug cartel, which operates in Mexico and the U.S.

Balcarcel's attorney, Samuel Simpson V, said Monday that he would be "very surprised" if Balcarcel Ac and Alvarado-Dubon were planning a mass shooting.

"It's my understanding that these guys are from Guatemala and they're just here to work," Simpson said.

Simpson also expressed skepticism about the claim that Balcarcel is connected to Los Zetas. "That's a non sequitur to me. That's not a Guatemalan thing," he said.

Simpson acknowledged that he has not been able to talk to Balcarcel yet and that he does not know yet what evidence police have.

The search warrant affidavit says that after police received the tip, they contacted Homeland Security, then went to a home in Richmond, where Alvarado-Dubon answered the door and allowed them to come inside.

Detective Michael Kiniri wrote that a second man appeared and provided Colorado identification with the name "Rolman A. Balcarcel AC." The affidavit said Balcarcel had two Colorado driver's licenses, a Guatemala ID and a Mexico ID. An agent from Homeland Security Investigations determined that Balcarcel AC has had two previous deportations, the affidavit states.

Both men have been held in local jails since their arrests, although a bond of $15,000 was set last week for Alvarado-Dubon.

Prosecutors had initially appealed the bond decision. But when Alvarado-Dubon appeared in Richmond Circuit Court Monday for a hearing, his attorney told the judge he agreed with prosecutors that the bond decision should be revoked because of a pending immigration detainer, a notice that the Department of Homeland Security issues to inform law enforcement agencies that ICE plans to take custody of someone.

Alvarado-Dubon's attorney declined to comment after the brief hearing, during which there was no mention of the weapons charge or alleged plot.

Balcarcel was arraigned Monday via a video feed; he will also continue to be held without bond. An immigration detainer also has been lodged against him.

During a news conference last week, Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith said the tipster said the attack was planned for the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where an annual fireworks show is held. Smith said police have not identified any motive for the alleged plot.

The announcement from Richmond police that they had thwarted an attack came July 6, two days after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.

Information for this article was contributed by Kate Feldman of the New York Daily News as well as Denise Lavoie and Sarah Rankin of The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as President Joe Biden looks on, during an event to celebrate the passage of the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



