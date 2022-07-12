Forecasters: Cold front carries small chance of rain, slightly cooler temperatures into state

A cold front has begun to move through Arkansas, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain for parts of central, eastern and western portions of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

A Twitter post from the weather service in North Little Rock shows the band across the state that includes the greatest chances of rain, with Searcy and Jonesboro having the highest chance at 32%.

According to Brian Smith, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, the chance for rain is small and scattered but the cold front can bring cooler temperatures.

“For example, it is 89 degrees in Newport and 99 degrees in Searcy,” Smith said. “That’s less than a sixty-mile difference,” Smith said.

The forecaster said the cold front was already hovering over the northern part of Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon and was slowly sinking to the south, which was predicted to bring temperatures down to the lower and mid-90s.

“It’s better than the triple-digit temperatures we’ve been seeing,” said Smith, “Tuesday temperatures are varying due to the cold front hanging out in the northern third of the state. Much of the state is still under a heat advisory until 8 p.m.”

According to Smith, the weather service predicts another heat advisory will be in place tomorrow for the southern portions of the state.

Any rain on Tuesday afternoon or evening is unlikely to help the upcoming drought conditions because the areas predicted to see rain don't line up with those facing drought, according to the meteorologist.

Smith said that the weather service was carefully watching an increased chance of rain into the weekend and next week, but further details weren’t available.

A map from the Arkansas Forestry Commission shows that all of the state is under a moderate wildfire risk, and that 49 counties had burn bans in place on Tuesday.