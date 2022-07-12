Jones-Dunklin center plans open house

The Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center, 1609 W. 40th Ave., will hold a ribbon cutting and open house.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 25, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Veterans legal aid clinic to open

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the Sergeant Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release.

The Center for Arkansas Legal Services, the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center's Justice Outreach Program will have representatives available to consult with veterans.

Veterans will be able to receive free consultations on a variety of civil legal areas, including family law, consumer protection law, landlord tenant, public benefits, and criminal record sealing. Arkansas veterans who need help will have the opportunity to speak with a lawyer.

Veterans may also contact the Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS) Help Line at 1-800-950-5817.

The clinic is still following the covid-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Neighborhood Strategy discussion set

Go Forward Pine Bluff (GFPB) and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency (PBURA) will hold a Neighborhood Strategy Act discussion forum at 5:30 p.m. July 14 and July 19. The free event will be held at Southeast Arkansas College in the Welcome Center Training Room.

This session will feature a thorough discussion about plans to enhance targeted neighborhoods in Pine Bluff. Pine Bluff citizens, Realtors, real estate developers and interested home buyers are encouraged to attend, according to a news release.

Topics will include information on the deterioration or demolition of housing stock, information concerning incidents of crime, and the location of existing government resources that could help rehabilitate the neighborhoods such as police and fire substations, schools, playgrounds, or other government centers.

Officials will also discuss a proposed plan to rehabilitate the various blocks of neighborhoods and the resources the city is willing to dedicate to ensure the success of the effort.

"The discussion is part of GFPB's desire to ensure the public has factual information whereby they can promote the good work that is making a positive difference in our city," according to the release.