EDITORIAL: Audits everywhere!

"The IRS under Donald Trump's hand-picked commissioner, Charles Rettig, has been one catastrophe after another. The auditing of two law enforcement leaders at Trump's behest is a titanic scandal."

--U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.)

As for the above quote, issued to the press last week, let us agree! With just a few changed words. How about this: The auditing of two law enforcement leaders at Donald Trump's behest, when he was president, would be a titanic scandal. Not that it might move his approval-disapproval numbers one bit, but it would still be a scandal. Of the titantic variety.

However, wethinks Rep. Pascrell assumes too much.

The papers have been on this wannabe scandal for a couple of days now, and things are shaking out. Believe it or not, they are shaking out in Donald Trump's favor. Because for all the overheated headlines and ALL-CAPS "breaking news" crawlers on television, things might not be as they first seem.

But first, background. Or what can be called "things as they first seem":

The IRS has said that it has asked the inspector general overseeing tax matters to investigate how both James Comey and Andrew McCabe came to be faced with "rare, exhaustive" audits that are supposed to be random. Both men worked at the FBI under former President Trump, Mr. Comey as the director and Mr. McCabe as his deputy. And both men were fired by Donald Trump and/or his administration. And you could look up all the past tweets that Donald Trump used to blast the men as they were booted out the door.

Then the press got wind that the men had been swept up in some rare audits.

"In 2017," the wires noted, "the tax year Comey was audited for, the IRS said it randomly selected about 5,000 returns for the audit out of the 153 million people who filed them. For 2019, the year McCabe was audited for, the agency said it picked about 8,000 returns of the roughly 154 million that were filed.

"It is not clear how two close associates both came to be scrutinized under the same audit program in a matter of a few years. Comey and McCabe both told The New York Times that they had questions about how the audits had come about."

Well then. Add two and two and get your answer.

But in case you need too fine a point on it, this also from the story: "Former IRS officials and tax lawyers said that because Comey and McCabe were attacked so frequently by Trump, who pushed for their prosecutions and accused them of treason, an inspector general or congressional committee should investigate the matter."

Or how about a better newspaper?

Late last week, after the above facts came out, The Washington Post's newsroom published a story outlining how this near-lottery-odds coincidence could have occurred: The IRS has particular audits in place to catch tax cheats. And The Post reports: "IRS algorithms select taxpayers for National Research Program audits from a pool that disproportionately includes high-income taxpayers who are self-employed, or who generate revenue through sole proprietorships or from investments.

"Comey and McCabe were government employees for years, drawing predictable salaries that were reported to the IRS along with their tax withholding, and they would not have fallen into those categories during that time.

"But then Trump fired them--Comey in 2017 and McCabe in 2018. Comey wrote two lucrative books and started giving paid speeches, and McCabe joined CNN as an on-air law enforcement analyst. Those arrangements, say tax policy experts and former high-ranking IRS officials, would have made both men far more likely to be chosen for a research inspection than they were as FBI employees, because the pool of high earners with such eclectic income streams is significantly smaller."

Ah.

So while Donald Trump may be smiling somewhere, knowing that his firing of the two men might have caused the audits--after computers spit out their returns for spikes in income--that doesn't indicate wrongdoing by the former president. Another way to put it: Just because Donald Trump does something doesn't necessarily make it illegal. The national press should remember that more often.

We've mentioned this before: We have a friend who says he waits a few days before making a decision on the news, just to see if it turns out to be true. That's a problem for the media in this country. So is the latest Gallup polling showing so few Americans trust the media as an institution. Especially conservative-leaning Americans.

Can anybody guess why?