Election supported for expanding jail





FAYETTEVILLE -- A special election on a proposed $100 million jail expansion project was endorsed Monday by a panel of Washington County justices of the peace.

The Quorum Court's Jail/Courts/Law Enforcement Committee approved an ordinance to put the project up for a public vote at the Nov. 8 general election. The panel held a voice vote and approved the ordinance with Justice of the Peace Eva Madison casting the lone dissenting vote.

The ordinance will be on the agenda for tonight's Finance and Budget Committee meeting. It must be approved by the full Quorum Court and filed with the County Clerk by Aug. 30 in order to be on the November ballot.

Washington County officials were told the jail expansion plan could cost as much as $96 million. The ordinance presented at Monday's meeting calls for a bond issue of not more than $113.5 million for the jail expansion and another bond issue of not more than $28.5 million to expand the county's Juvenile Justice Center.

The ballot question also asks voters to approve a 0.25% sales tax to pay for the bonds. The sales tax would expire when the bonds are paid off and Kevin Faught, with Stephens Inc., told the justices of the peace the county could pay off the bonds by 2032 if the county's sales tax revenue grows by 3% per year. Faught said in recent years the county's sales tax revenue has grown by about 7% per year.

Madison questioned the larger amount of the bond issue for the jail expansion and the inclusion of the Juvenile Justice Center project in the same ordinance. In earlier discussions, she said, the project had been estimated to cost about $800,000 and then about $5 million.

"That is one fancy courthouse," Madison said.

Justice of the Peace Willie Leming said the larger jail is needed to deal with what he sees as an increasing crime rate. He said releasing more detainees, as was done in the early days of the covid-19 pandemic, is not a solution. Leming said rural residents in particular are "tired of stuff being taken and it's got to stop."



