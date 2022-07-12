Ethics panel rejects excuses

The Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee didn't find state Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, persuasive in his reasoning for his decision to sign the reimbursement sign-in sheet for fellow Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, for a June 3 Boys State committee meeting that Clark didn't attend, the committee said in a report released late Monday afternoon.

The Senate Ethics Committee also didn't find Clark's reasoning persuasive for his decision to ask Johnson to sign the reimbursement sign-in sheet for him, the ethics committee said in a separate report released late Monday afternoon.

Clark was not paid the $155 per diem reimbursement for the June 3 meeting, Senate officials said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, filed ethics complaints on June 15 against Clark and Johnson over this matter.

Hickey said that the Senate on Monday will consider proposed procedures for its consideration of the Senate Ethics Committee's findings and recommendations for penalties against Clark and Johnson during the Senate's meeting on July 21 and possibly July 22.

The Senate Ethics Committee's reports regarding the ethics complaints are signed by committee chairman Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton; and committee members Sens. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View; Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith; Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro; David Wallace, R-Leachville; Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock; and Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff. Committee member Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, was unable to attend the committee's first day of proceedings and thus did not participate in any of the investigative hearings due to her initial absence, the reports said.

Last month, the Senate Rules Committee appointed Wallace to temporarily replace Johnson on the Ethics Committee because of the complaint against Johnson.

As penalties for the violations of Senate ethics rules, the Senate Ethics Committee recommended the Senate strip Clark and Johnson of committee chairman and vice chairman posts and their eligibility for per diem and mileage reimbursement for the rest of this year.

Clark is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, vice chairman of the Legislative Council Review Subcommittee, co-chairman of the Legislative Council Occupational Licensing Review Subcommittee, and chairman of the Child Maltreatment Investigations Oversight Committee.

Johnson is vice chairman of the Joint Energy Committee, the Joint Budget Committee Claims Subcommittee, and the Legislative Council Charitable, Penal and Correctional Institutions Subcommittee.

The Senate Ethics Committee also recommended issuing letters of reprimand to Clark and Johnson, future Senate president pro tempores not consider Clark and Johnson for appointment to serve in the future on Boys State, Girls State or the Senate Ethics Committee, and remove Johnson from the Senate Ethics Committee for the rest of this year.

Regarding Johnson, the Senate Ethics Committee's report said that Johnson stated that "I presumed that [Sen. Clark] had left the chamber and returned to his apartment during the 35-40 minute time that I was out of the building for my doctor appointment."

Johnson also said that "I also knew that he was supposed to be at a meeting I was scheduled to attend at the Republican Party of Arkansas building at 12 noon, which he did attend later, at approximately 12 noon," according to the committee's report.

The Senate Ethics Committee said Johnson also stated "I signed on behalf of Senator Clark, at his specific direction, with the understanding that he had been in attendance, at least in part, for the morning session and was doing so simply on his behalf."

Clark texted Johnson on June 3 at 11:31 a.m. prior to Johnson signing in Clark's name on the sign-in sheet with the message that "Would y'all sign me in? I am at Capitol Hill, but running a fever so didn't come over," the Ethics Committee said.

The text exchange clearly indicated that Sen. Clark "didn't come over" for the Boys State committee meeting that day and contradicted Johnson's written and oral testimony before the Senate Ethics Committee, where Johnson stated "I signed on behalf of Senator Clark, at his specific direction, with the understanding that he had been in attendance, at least in part, for the morning session," the committee said.

The Senate Ethics Committee said Senate staff member Leigh Ann Golden-Smith stated in her written and oral testimony to the committee that when Johnson approached her looking for the sign-in sheets for the June 3 Boys State meeting that "Senator Johnson said he wanted to sign in on behalf of his friend Senator Alan Clark, who he said was not at the Capitol today."

Senate Deputy Director/Secretary Sabrina Lewellen stated in her written and oral testimony to the Senate Ethics Committee that when Johnson approached her for the sign-in sheets for the June 3 Boys State meeting, Johnson said "I need to sign for Sen. Clark," the committee said.

When Lewellen questioned whether Johnson meant Sen. Clark Tucker, D-Little Rock, Johnson replied, "No, Alan Clark," the Senate Ethics Committee said.

Lewellen testified that she then said to Johnson "something along the lines of 'I didn't see him today. Could he have signed in at Audit?"

Following this exchange, Lewellen testified that Johnson "took the sheet and signed in for Sen. Clark next to his name and said, 'He forgot to sign in.' He then walked away," according to the ethics committee.

The Senate Ethics Committee found that Senate staff members' accounts of their interactions with Johnson on June 3 were substantiated through testimony and exhibits provided to the committee, the committee reported.

The text message from Clark and the interactions with two Senate staffers occurring prior to Johnson signing Clark's name on the sign-in sheet provide evidence that Johnson knew that Clark had not attended the meeting for which he was signing in, the Ethics Committee reported.

Contacted by telephone on Monday night, Johnson said "I know what I believed at the time."

"I didn't lie," he said.

Regarding Clark, the Senate ethics committee said that Clark stated that he was ill on June 3, but that he "had driven over here, spent the night for the express intent of attending the Boys State meeting I just as well go sign in" and "I had incurred the expenses."

The Senate Ethics Committee said that Clark said "Whatever you might think of that, it was my thought."

Clark said he disagreed with the interpretation of certain facts and whether they rose to the level of an ethics violation, but also stated that he did "not wish to put our staff through any more stress or anxiety over this," according to the Senate Ethics Committee.

The Ethics Committee said Clark attended a June 2 meeting of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee's City and County Subcommittee on June 2 for which he was paid per diem and mileage.

The per diem and mileage received for attendance at that meeting would have covered any expenses incurred by Clark for his travels to Little Rock and he stated his decision to stay overnight was related to the onset of illness, which is a personal decision Rather than a legislative reason, according to the Senate Ethics Committee.

Clark stated that he attended another public meeting in Little Rock for the Republican Party of Arkansas following the end of the Boys State meeting and then went to lunch with at least one other lawmaker, indicating to the Senate Ethics Committee members that the Boys State meeting alone that he did not attend was not his only purpose in being in Little Rock on that day, the ethics committee said in its report.

Clark questioned whether his actions rose the level of an ethical violation, but Senate staff testified to the Senate Ethics Committee that they felt duty-bound to report the action to Senate leadership for a determination of the issue, according to the ethics committee.

Most importantly, Clark stipulated to all allegations in the petition and stated that he did not attend the June 3 Boys State meeting in the Senate chamber for which he asked Johnson to sign him in, the ethics committee reported.

"Although Senator Clark attempted to bring into question what it means to 'attend' a meeting, Senator Clark's admissions that he never entered the State Capitol building throughout the entirety of the Boys State meeting on June 3, 2022, in no way qualifies as attendance."

Clark has acknowledged making a mistake in asking Johnson to sign Clark's name on a sign-in sheet to be paid reimbursement for the Boys State committee meeting on June 3 that Clark didn't attend because he was sick.