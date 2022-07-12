Fayetteville planners deny cultural center in residential neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE -- Planning commissioners supported the mission of a property owner seeking a permit to use a residence as a cultural center but disagreed with its location in a suburban neighborhood.

The commission voted 9-0 Monday to deny an application from Sophia Courtney Joan for OhSiic, an inclusive rehabilitative community space at her home. The acronym for OhSiic stands for opportunity housing space intentionally inclusive community. The home is located on Hatfield Street, in a suburb northeast of Porter Road and Wedington Drive.

The city has received complaints related to the property, senior planner Ryan Umberger said. An open investigation remains with the city prosecutor's office over potential over-occupancy, he said. City code says no more than three unrelated people can live in a residence at a time. Additionally, city engineers are reviewing a potential code violation about gravel in the property's yards.

Neighbor complaints sent to city staff ranged from overflow cars parking on the street near yards, noise from music and amplified voices at inappropriate hours, signs at the residence incompatible with the property's residential use and allegations of antagonistic behavior toward nearby residents.

A request letter from Joan said the property would largely serve as a private home with exceptions for weekend or holiday gatherings. The letter requested the ability to have two to five patrons on weekdays and eight to 12 on weekends and four off-street parking spaces. Requested events included an open microphone on Saturdays, spiritual Sundays and outdoor concerts on weekends.

Outdoor music is not an allowed use under the property's single-family zoning. The request was to apply to use the house as a cultural or recreational facility.

Joan spoke to the commission by opening with a Druid prayer for peace. She said she owed an apology to the neighborhood and spoke of several personal struggles as a person with autism who has experienced abuse.

"There is a desperate need for therapeutic communities -- residential alternatives for those in recovery to ease on the path to sober living," Joan said. "As an autistic individual with substance abuse issues, I needed this community and I needed OhSiic to save my life."

Twelve members of the public spoke to the commission about the property. Seven expressed opposition to granting the request, while five spoke in support.

Those in opposition expressed frustration with issues of incompatibility and disruption. Charles Korzendorfer, a Hatfield resident since 1984, said events have continued despite violation notices from the city.

"I don't feel the applicant is genuine in wanting to work with the neighbors," he said.

Those who expressed support for the property spoke of the important role the community has played in their lives. Christie Walker, a creative community activist from Tontitown, said OhSiic is providing a safe space for neurodiverse people not being served otherwise.

"Some of these complaints are complaints because they don't want this community to thrive," Walker said.

Commissioners agreed uniformly the location was inappropriate for a cultural or recreation center. Quintin Canada said the situation sounded incompatible and unsafe, and he recommended the group find a more appropriate location.

"I would love to see more resources and for the community to come together to see how OhSiic can thrive in a safer and more harmonious environment," he said.

Commissioner Mary Madden said people in support of OhSiic and those in opposition seemed to be describing two different places.

"Fayetteville definitely needs facilities, but they need to be appropriately located," she said. "The middle of a single-family neighborhood is just really not the right place."