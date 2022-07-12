Fayetteville seeks public input on school rezoning options

FAYETTEVILLE -- A new option for rezoning middle schools is up for consideration as the School Board tries to redraw elementary and middle school attendance boundaries this summer.

The zoning changes are in response to population growth as several schools in the district near capacity. Changes would not take effect until the 2023-24 school year.

Bob Templeton, a demographer and vice president of data firm Zonda Education, presented four elementary rezoning plans and three middle school plans during a board workshop last month. Templeton created the fourth middle school option in response to suggestions the board made at the workshop, according to a district news release. Templeton also added larger detailed maps of particular areas with street names to help clarify locations.

District enrollment, which was 10,349 as of last fall, is predicted to grow by approximately 1,500 students, or 14.5%, in Fayetteville over the next five years, according to a forecast report from Templeton. Holcomb and Happy Hollow elementary schools and McNair Middle School are predicted to be over capacity by the 2026-27 school year, the forecast states.

The fourth option would shift some students from McNair Middle School to Holt Middle School, and others from Holt to John L Colbert Middle School, which is scheduled to open in fall 2023. The plan is predicted to keep all three middle schools within capacity through the 2031-32 school year.

The board and administration are asking for feedback from parents and community members, according to Superintendent John L Colbert.

"We want to give all the district's families an opportunity to share their perspectives and submit any alternative plans they have," he said. As of Monday, the district had received 356 online responses, he said.

District administrators are open to other options as well, Colbert said. The board hopes to make a decision in August, though the timeline for a decision could be extended, he said.

In May, board members discussed a list of nine priorities, based around strategic plan goals, to guide them in making rezoning decisions. They included considering the impact of changing zone boundaries on families, using available space as efficiently as possible, making transportation routes as efficient as possible, planning for future growth and feeding one elementary school into one middle school whenever possible instead of splitting students up.

Adam Steenken, a parent of a fifth-grader at McNair Middle School and a second-grader at Happy Hollow Elementary, said he likes middle school options one and four because they will foster more diversity, inclusion and overall equality.

In comparison, middle school options two and three would allow three schools -- Butterfield, Root and Vandergriff elementaries -- that serve primarily white-collar neighborhoods to stay in McNair Middle School's zone, reducing diversity, he said.

Steenken noted the bus driver shortages the district has experienced in the past year and said he is concerned the plans will create transportation issues, with children being bussed far from their homes.

"It does not make sense and frankly is unfair to send the families across town that most need the most community help," he said.

Steenken suggested a fifth option of building a new middle school in east Fayetteville and keeping the zones as they are so kids can go to school in their own part of town.

Hillary Head, a parent teacher organization board member at Butterfield Trail Elementary School, has a child in second grade and two more kids who will be starting school in a few years. Every option will rezone her family from McNair to Holt Middle School, she said.

McNair is only a few minutes drive, while Holt is 15 minutes away even during light summer traffic, Head said. The stay-at-home mom said her family is privileged to have a flexible schedule, but she is concerned about families that rely on bus transportation or have multiple children at different schools. She also noted bus driver shortages and bus delays are already a problem.

Head said Butterfield parents are concerned about plans that split up children in middle school and reunite them in junior high. She would like to see the School Board look at some creative options to increase capacity without rezoning until a fourth middle school can be built, such as creating kindergarten through sixth grade elementary schools at schools with higher capacity.

Steenken and Head both said they are pleased with the board's transparency and response to community feedback.

The decision is too important to rush a vote, Head said.