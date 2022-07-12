Firebombing bid at home of sheriff leads to arrest

An Arkansas man is in custody after an attempt was made to firebomb the Randolph County sheriff's house early Monday.

Bryan Rogers, 40, of the Biggers community, is being held at the Lawrence County jail as the Arkansas State Police continues to investigate the incident, according to a news release.

Sheriff Kevin Bell was alerted that Rogers was outside his home about 1:30 a.m., state police said. Rogers soon after threw a "crude explosive device" at Bell's home, according to the state police news release.

Rogers fled from the scene as Bell worked to put out the fire, the news release says.

About 10 minutes later, deputies from Randolph and Lawrence counties located Rogers driving west on U.S. 62 toward Pocahontas. Rogers fled and began shooting at the deputies, according to state police.

The deputies returned fire during the 15-mile chase, state police said.

About 1:57 a.m., deputies used "precision intervention techniques" to stop Rogers' vehicle. He was apprehended near Blacksferry Lane, west of Pocahontas.

No one was injured during the incident, authorities said.