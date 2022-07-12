Get out and vote!

Editor, The Commercial:

The recent city voter turnout in the 2022 primary election was a crying shame.

Ward Four: There are 4,986 registered voters in Ward 4, of which 1,423 are inactive. Of the 3,563 active registered voters, only 1.4% participated in the 2022 runoff election.

Ward Three: There are 5,421 registered voters in Ward 3, of which 1,034 are inactive. Of the 4,387 active registered voters, only 14.1% participated in the 2022 runoff election.

Ward Two: There are 5,536 registered voters in Ward 2, of which 1,044 are inactive. Of the 4,492 active registered voters, only 2.4% participated in the 2022 runoff election.

Ward One: There are 5,295 registered voters in Ward 1, of which 1,195 are inactive. Of the 4,100 active registered voters, only 11.4% participated in the 2022 runoff election.

Not voting sends a message that pride is gone regarding the city’s progress. Those who don’t vote indicate they have accepted and are satisfied living in poor quality of life and place conditions. Also, the voter says they are not concerned that well-qualified people are in place to bring and pass legislation that will address pressing problems for the chief executive officer to carry out.

Pine Bluff is approximately 76% African American, whose votes determine what attention elected officials give to their neighborhoods. When one does a windshield survey in any of these wards, one can quickly identify that these people are not using their power. The vote is their voice and power that change living conditions. When voters don’t flex their voting muscles, the neighborhood they reside in remains a mess. The common thread to all of them is overgrown lots, dilapidated, boarded-up and vacant houses. Some have four to six vehicles parked on the lawns, and many are unusable. The streets are narrow with poor street lighting, rough and need striping, etc. A voteless people is a hopeless people.

REV. JESSE C. TURNER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PINE BLUFF INTERESTED CITIZENS FOR VOTER REGISTRATION INC.



