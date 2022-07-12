Greenwood neighborhood being evacuated due to fire

GREENWOOD -- A Greenwood neighborhood is being evacuated because of a large fire that jumped a fire break at Fort Chaffee, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said multiple fire departments were on the scene attempting to contain the blaze, which was "approaching the residential Hilltop addition in Greenwood."

The Sheriff's Office asked that people avoid the area.

"This is a dangerous situation," the post said.

The county has been under a burn ban since Monday.