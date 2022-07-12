DEAR HELOISE: For those of us who deal with multiple bottles of pills each day, I've found a couple of things that work for me. First, I made myself a cheat sheet grouping names of meds by time of day. Then I organized the bottles in the slots of a silverware tray. When filling each section of the daily/weekly pill organizer, I have all the bottles lined up in a slot in the tray.

No more searching through the collection of bottles for the one that I want. Just make sure the slots in the tray are wide enough to accommodate the larger bottles.

-- A Reader, via email

DEAR HELOISE: If you want a light in a closet, put it on the inside wall over the closet door rather than in the middle of the ceiling, where half the light shines in your eyes.

-- Alden Lewis,

Carlisle, Pa.

DEAR HELOISE: All of my keys are in a key case, each attached separately to the case by its own metal connector. The key case sits in the front right pocket of my pants.

When I need to use a key, I take the key case out of my pants, open it, swing out the key I need to open the door. Then once I'm through the door, I swing the key back inside the key case and put the key case back into the pocket of my pants. It stays there all the way to the next time I need to pull out a key.

-- Al F., Glendale, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I love the "Heloise bomb" -- baking soda and vinegar! I have so many uses for it, including dog accidents. My dog was sick recently and made a mess. After cleanup, I used baking soda to soak up excess moisture and vacuumed 30 minutes later. I then sprinkled more baking soda on the spot with vinegar on top. Thirty minutes later, I scrubbed. It worked, and no discoloration. But check a corner on your carpet first.

-- Beverly,

Spokane, Wash.

DEAR HELOISE: I recently read a hint about using plastic bags for trash bags in the car. This might seem like a good way to recycle the bags, but it can cause problems. I used to do this, until someone broke my window out assuming I had bought something. It left me with a repair bill.

-- B.W., via email

