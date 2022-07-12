Infrastructure is focus

It was a sight that we along the Arkansas River from Pine Bluff to Fort Smith had not seen in 100 years. Entire neighborhoods and city blocks were swept under water, leaving only roofs and treetops visible. Farmers were devastated as farmlands were consumed. Travel was stalled, lives lost as highways were engulfed.

The Great Flood of 2019 began as heavy rains and melted snow contributed to rising waters and broke through critical levees.

As of June, it has been three years since that summer. Yet the Great Flood continues to underscore the importance of America's infrastructure, now and in the future as we confront the growing threat of heavy rain.

The Environmental Protection Agency projects that increased heavy rain, severe flooding and storms are top environmental dangers facing Arkansas. The Game and Fish Commission concurs with this assessment. Even outside of the Great Flood, we see the evidence every day. In Pine Bluff, for example, streets and yards are often submerged during heavy rains, damaging properties and making roads impassable.

This is the reality for communities nationwide. It is due in large part to old drainage systems in need of upgrades so they will be equipped for the future and not the past. Upgrading these systems enough to make an impact has been historically difficult because of high costs. But this is changing with the Biden-Harris Administration's bipartisan infrastructure law, which is investing $96 million into Arkansas infrastructure.

The City of Pine Bluff is one of nine cities represented in the Arkansas Black Mayors Association that will receive funding from this investment, as the city has been awarded $32 million to improve local drains by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The project will occur in phases. In phase one, this funding will enable the city to perform an engineering assessment of the current drainage system. An action plan detailing the work needed to improve the system and reduce flooding in the city will be compiled after the assessment is completed. In phase two, the city will then procure additional funding to perform the work outlined in that plan.

This project is a historic undertaking and requires public participation. Residents are therefore invited to a Community Forum on Drainage and Flooding from 6-7 p.m. on July 28 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. At this time, there will be an opportunity to learn more about this funding and ask questions. Residents will also be allotted time to recommend areas in need of flood relief, which will be provided to the engineering assessment team for consideration and guidance.

Heavy rainfall is a dangerous and destructive threat to American communities that is increasing every day. Infrastructure is one the greatest defenses we have against the economic, environmental and safety burdens that can follow this threat. Therefore, cities must be prepared. Cities must be equipped with 21st-century drainage systems designed for 21st-century challenges. In Arkansas, Pine Bluff is one of many cities making this change.

Shirley Washington is the mayor of Pine Bluff.