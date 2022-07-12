Iran to provide armed drones to Russia, U.S. says





WASHINGTON -- The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the U.S. has "information" that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month.

"Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline," he told reporters Monday.

Sullivan said it was proof the Russia's overwhelming bombardments in Ukraine, which have led it to consolidate gains in the country's east in recent weeks, was "coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons."

Sullivan's revelation comes on the eve of President Joe Biden's trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where Iran's nuclear program and malign activities in the region will be a key subject of discussion.

The U.S. decision to publicly reveal that the two countries' chief regional rival was helping to rearm Russia comes as both Israel and Saudi Arabia have resisted joining global efforts to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine due to their domestic interests.

Sullivan also noted that Iran has provided similar unmanned aerial vehicles to Yemen's Houthi rebels to attack Saudi Arabia before a ceasefire was reached earlier this year.





Military analyst Samuel Bendett of the CNA think tank said Russia's choice of Iran as a source for drones is logical because "for the last 20 years or more Iran has been refining its drone combat force. Their drones have been in more combat than the Russians'." They are pioneers of so-called loitering munitions, the "kamikaze" drones like the Switchblade that the U.S. has provided Ukraine.

Iran has "a proven track record of flying drones for hundreds of miles and hitting their targets," Bendett added, including penetrating American-supplied air defenses and striking Saudi oil refineries. He said the Iranian drones could be very effective at striking Ukrainian power stations, refineries and other critical infrastructure.

Bendett noted that before the Ukraine war, Russia had licensed drone technology for its Forpost UAV from a proven supplier: Israel. The Jewish state has remained neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, so that source is no longer available to Moscow.

PASSPORTS EXPANDED

As Russian missiles struck a key Ukrainian city, Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded a fast-track procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians on Monday, another effort to strengthen Moscow's influence over war-torn Ukraine.

Until recently, only residents of Ukraine's separatist eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as residents of the southern Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions, large parts of which are now under Russian control, were eligible to apply for the simplified passport procedure.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Klueba said Putin's signing of a passport decree, which also applies to stateless residents in Ukraine, was an example of his "predatory appetites."

"Russia is using the simplified procedure for issuing passports to tighten the noose around the necks of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of our state, forcing them to participate in the criminal activities of the occupying administrations and the Russian army of aggression," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry added in a statement.





Between 2019, when the procedure was introduced for the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk, and this year, more than 720,000 people living in the rebel-held areas in the two regions -- about 18% of the population -- have received Russian passports.

In late May, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the fast-track procedure was also offered to residents of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

The Russian passport move appears to be part of Putin's political influence strategy, which has also involved introduction of the Russian ruble in occupied territory in Ukraine and could eventually result in the annexation of more Ukrainian territory into the Russian Federation. Russia already annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The Russian president set the stage for such moves even before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, writing an essay last summer claiming that Russians and Ukrainians are one people and attempting to diminish the legitimacy of Ukraine as an independent nation. Reports have surfaced of Russian authorities confiscating Ukrainian passports from some citizens.

MISSILE STRIKES

The passport announcement came hours after Russian shelling of Ukraine's second-largest city Monday killed at least six people and injured 31, prosecutors and local officials said. Russian troops launched three missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, in an attack one official described as "absolute terrorism."

Russia's Defense Ministry said the attacks struck at the points of deployment for Ukraine's "nationalist battalions." Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram that the shelling came from multiple rocket launchers, and those wounded and hospitalized included children ages 4 and 16.

"Only civilian structures -- a shopping center and houses of peaceful Kharkiv residents -- came under the fire of the Russians. Several shells hit the yards of private houses. Garages and cars were also destroyed. Several fires broke out," Syniehubov wrote.

Earlier, he said one missile destroyed a school, another hit a residential building, while the third landed near warehouse facilities.

The strikes came two days after a Russian rocket attack struck apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine. The death toll in that attack on the town of Chasiv Yar rose to 31 on Monday. Nine people have been rescued from the rubble but more are still believed trapped, emergency officials said.

The attack late Saturday destroyed three buildings in a residential quarter used mostly by people who work in factories. Russia's Defense Ministry insisted Monday that the Chasiv Yar target "was a Ukrainian territorial defense brigade, and that "more than 300 nationalists" were killed. The town is also the hometown of Ukraine's president.

Information for this article was contributed by Frank Bajak, Mstyslav Chernov and Jovana Gec of The Associated Press.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan listens to a question during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)











