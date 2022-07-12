Jimmie Lou Fisher, Arkansas’ longest serving state treasurer and pioneering politician, dies

Jimmie Lou Fisher, Arkansas’ longest serving state treasurer and a pioneering female politician, died Monday night. Fisher, who was 80 years old, died at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas posted on Twitter that the state lost a “true legend.”

“Her grace, kindness, and passion made our party and our state a better place to call home,” the post states.

Fisher was born on December 31, 1941 as Jimmie Lou Cooper to Joyce Nutt Cooper, a former basketball player and educator, and Tollie H. Cooper, a high school basketball coach, according to the Central Arkansas Library System’s Encyclopedia of Arkansas. The oldest of five children, during her childhood, Fisher’s family moved to five towns in Greene and Faulkner counties as her father worked as a school superintendent.

She first started out in politics after being elected the treasurer of Greene County in 1970 and serving four two-year terms in the position. However, according to the encyclopedia, her friendship with a young Bill Clinton as he campaigned for Congress launched her state political career.

In 1980, Fisher ran for Arkansas state treasurer and won. As only the second woman in Arkansas to be elected to a state constitutional office, she served in the role for 22 years.

President Clinton said in a statement that Fisher loved Arkansas, and Arkansas loved her back. He said he will always be grateful for her kind and giving heart.

“I will always remember that early October morning in 1991, when Jimmie Lou introduced me as I kicked off my presidential campaign on the steps of the Old State House,” Clinton said. “As always, she was enthusiastic, caring and kind, saying just the words we all needed to hear.”

Fisher’s family will receive friends during visitations on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mitchell Funeral Home in Paragould. Her funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home’s chapel.

Read the full story in Wednesday’s Democrat-Gazette.