Do a little research

Mike Masterson should take a few minutes and do a little research on the definition of "liberal world order" rather than taking his cues from the rest of the right-wing media.

A quick Google search gives multiple definitions that can be summed up as countries following a rules-based international order that includes not invading neighboring countries, breaking international law or committing war crimes. It may be unfortunate that the word liberal was attached to the phrase, but that was back in the '40s and '50s before Fox News and right-wing talk radio.

Some of us support rule of law and world peace and are against totalitarianism and fascism. Where does Mr. Masterson stand on those topics?

BRUCE PLANTZ

Little Rock

Get us out of bottom

Arkansas teachers need raises more than I need a tax cut. If we don't raise their base pay, we will in short order lose our teachers to other states. Invest in our teachers and you invest in the future.

Must we always be ranked 40-something in everything?

REBECCA McGRAW

Conway

Get ready, Arkansas

As Americans know, the Republican Party's leader called for what became a failed attack to overthrow our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. Many in his party support his treasonous efforts, and now one of his multiple press secretaries is Trump's choice to become the next Arkansas governor against Chris Jones, a Democrat with degrees in nuclear engineering and urban planning from MIT.

In researching what goals the Republicans seek, I realized much of the Republican efforts are guided by a template reviewed during this year's May CPAC leadership and donor conference held in Hungary. Looking at Hungary's dictator, a fascist named Viktor Orban, and efforts to map into the Republican gameplan for Arkansas provided several predictions.

With her as governor, Arkansas will move from our current governor's generally sane efforts to become another crazy Trump cult state, similar to Florida and Texas. Increased political venom will be aimed at immigrants, the LGBTQ community, public education, local laws, the media and public health. Efforts to cut out state income taxes will result in huge property and sales-tax increases statewide. For instance, in Texas, the average property tax for a $200,000 home is over $4,000 per year, according to the Texas Department of Revenue.

To have a chance of defeating Trump's agenda in November, Arkansans will need to step up and vote. If you are not registered, the deadline for in-person registration is 30 days prior to the Nov. 8 election. Get ready, Arkansas!

CLIFF SCOGIN

Fayetteville

Speeding to ... where?

Current president of the United States: All velocity, no vector.

Got it!

LOUIS BURNETT

Little Rock

Democracy in action

The members of the Supreme Court have finally gotten around to reading the United States Constitution, and have realized the travesty and utter ignorance of the 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade. That is why the 49-year-long bane on the nation was overturned in June.

Abortion was never in the Constitution. Abortion is not an unenumerated right. The individual justices are never bound by former rulings based on "emanations from penumbras" or public opinion. The words of the Constitution are the only guide the justices have.

The three justices who signed the dissent in Dobbs did not defend the constitutional basis of Roe or their dissent. In effect, the dissenting justices were saying, "we like abortion and therefore Roe is good and Dobbs is bad."

Some members of the very liberal side of the religious community, such as Al Sharpton and Wendell Griffen, are against this ruling. They say the ruling harms the freedom and autonomy of women or "pregnant people." Abortion, one might suppose, is a God-given right. This may be found in Psalms 151.

The Dobbs ruling does not make abortion legal or illegal at the federal level, but merely sends the issue to the several states. The Supreme Court gave up power and let the people have their say. This is what democracy looks like.

JOSEPH GRAHAM BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

Dysfunctional nation

It should come as no surprise that the country we live in is unraveling to some extent. The family unit is no longer functional. There are a lot of good families; however, they are fast becoming outnumbered by dysfunctional ones.

We no longer have values and morals; instead we live in a society where anything goes, one that encourages you to behave and do whatever you want. We no longer pledge allegiance to our flag in schools or allow prayer. Many adults are out of control, having reverted to kindergarten behavior toward each other. The animosity of our politicians toward the opposing party is a disgrace. They don't work for the collective good. Most of them are aging dinosaurs unable and unwilling to give up their positions of power. Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, etc., have replaced reading, reflection, insight, and common sense. Everything must be immediate, leaving no time to consider the consequences of what people post, say, or do.

In fairness, every generation has felt the same way; yet somehow, this time it feels different.

MARK BERNTHAL

Bella Vista