Man pleads guilty to North Little Rock stabbing, gets 10 years in prison

LITTLE ROCK -- A 39-year-old Mabelvale man has accepted a 10-year prison sentence for fatally stabbing a man last year.

Sentencing papers show Allen Deshun Connors pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson in exchange for the 10-year term, the maximum penalty for the Class C felony.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, negotiated by senior deputy prosecutor Leigh Patterson and public defender Lou Marczuk, the charge was reduced from first-degree murder.

Court filings show that 63-year-old Ronnie Edward Smith of North Little Rock was found fatally wounded in the street at the intersection of 25th and Division streets, about two blocks from Smith's home at the Hickory View Apartments, 2301 Division St.

Investigators found a small short-bladed knife with a brown handle next to Smith, who had been stabbed in the upper left chest and in his right thigh.

North Little Rock detectives found surveillance video from a nearby home that shows Smith in a confrontation with a man they later identified as Connors, in front of Connors' girlfriend's home at 2501 Franklin St., court filings show.

The recording shows Connors urging Smith to go up the road by pointing west on 25th Street. Smith then appears to pull a knife from his front right pocket and hold it at his side. Smith starts to walk west, while still exchanging words with Connors.

Once Smith is out of camera view, the video shows Connors walk up to a car on Franklin and take a white cloth from the trunk, go inside the home and leave the residence with a knife in his right hand, walking west on 25th, about five minutes before Smith is stabbed. Two minutes later, Connors is shown on video returning to the residence.

A neighbor told police she knew the man as Mackone Connors on Facebook, with police determining his real name as Allen Connors, according to court filings.

Connors' girlfriend told police that she had seen Smith that day in front of her house at 2501 Franklin and told Connors, according to court filings. She said Connors went to confront Smith, who pulled out a knife and cut Connors on the left shoulder, with Connors responding by knocking the older man down. She said Smith walked away and Connors walked back inside her house.

Connors' father, Gary Pulliam, said Connors told him that Smith had pulled a knife on him and that Connors "turned the knife" back on Smith, who fell down, court filings show. Connors further said that Smith got up, staggered to the end of the street and collapsed, Pulliam reportedly told investigators.

Two men driving through the intersection reported seeing a shirtless muscular tattooed man with a white towel on his neck walk up to the victim and punch him to the ground, then get on top of the victim, beating and stabbing him. However, neither of the men could pick Connors out of a photographic lineup.

Police got an arrest warrant and apprehended Connors about five weeks later. Connors, who has a 2006 conviction for the rape of a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl, has been jailed ever since.