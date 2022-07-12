• Lawyers for Johnny Depp are urging a Virginia judge to leave his $10 million defamation judgment intact after attorneys for his ex-wife, Amber Heard, asked the judge to set aside the verdict on multiple grounds, including an apparent case of mistaken identity with one of the jurors. According to court papers, a summons went out to a 77-year-old man. But the man who responded in his place was his 52-year-old son, who has the same name and lives at the same address. In court papers filed Monday, Depp's lawyers argue that there was nothing inconsistent in the fact that the jury awarded judgments in favor of Depp and Heard. They also say the Heard team's complaints about the juror's identity are irrelevant. Last month, a civil jury in Fairfax awarded $10.35 million to Depp after they found he was defamed by Heard when she wrote a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post about domestic violence. The jury also awarded $2 million to Heard on her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp's attorneys after he called her allegations a hoax. Judge Penney Azcarate has not yet indicated if she plans to hold a hearing to hear arguments on the motions to set aside the verdict.