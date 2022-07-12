NLR parking lot sale put on hold

The North Little Rock City Council put plans to sell a downtown parking lot on hold Monday night, as council members wanted more time to weigh the proposal.

The council decided not to vote on a resolution that would have given the go-ahead to sell a city-owned parking lot that is adjacent to Simmons Bank Arena at 200 North Poplar Street for $1.1 million to a Conway-based developer.

For Mayor Terry Hartwick and most members of the council, the concern is over whether the developer would follow through on plans to turn the parking lot into a lively downtown space with restaurants, shops, apartments and possibly a hotel.

While the developer, Nabholz Properties, has a proposal to turn the parking lot into a mixed-use development, plans are still in the early stages. But even with a proposed contract with deadlines for construction, members of the council were still skeptical about the proposed sale.

"If we sell it, I want a plan and something to start. I don't want a maybe," Hartwick said. "Everybody on this council says sell it and develop it, but don't sell it and sit on it."

For North Little Rock officials, vacant downtown spaces are a blemish on the city's growing Argenta Arts District. While a stretch of North Little Rock's Main Street has become a hive of bars, restaurants, boutiques and a theater, much of the city's waterfront is empty.

Council Member Ron Harris, of Ward 3, said Nabholz needed to show the council more detailed plans for how it plans to develop the property.

"I don't see any proof of concept," Harris said. "Show me something that I can kind of sink my teeth into and show to my citizens."

The lot is currently used as event parking for Simmons Bank Arena and for city employees who work downtown. But with many city employees moving to a new office miles away in midcity, the lot is losing its main importance to the city.

Instead, the lot will sit empty, along with the soon-to-be-vacant City Services Building it serves and the nearby Greyhound Bus Station which the city purchased last year. The city has plans to also sell the City Services Building and the Greyhound Bus Station.

Greg Nabholz, chief executive officer of Nabholz Properties, said he had no plans to renege on a contract with the city if his company bought the lot, which would give the city the right to purchase the property back from him if he didn't follow through on the promise to develop the land.

The contract would have required Nabholz to come back to the council by Jan. 10 with final plans for how the property would be developed. The contract also would require that construction begin by July 15, 2023, and that at least 25% of it be completed within two years of closing.

"We're right now in the middle of July, we're looking like by the end of the year I think we're going to have everything to get y'all's approval," Nabholz said. "Which is going to be a very exciting plan; I just don't have anything to show you now."

Hartwick suggested the council wait until its next meeting in two weeks before taking a vote on it. Nabholz pushed back, saying he wanted a deal done more quickly. Hartwick told the developer, "I think you're going to have to hold it or it's not going to go forward tonight."