Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jonathan Small, 25, of 133 S. Duff Ave. in Sulphur Springs, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and aggravated assault. Small was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Jeffrey Twomey, 69, of 3503 S.W. Picasso Blvd. in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Twomey was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Tristan Green, 21, of 419 N.W. Seventh St. in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with three counts of aggravated assault. Green was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Nicholas Nation, 20, of 2925 N. Susan Carol Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with battery and aggravated assault on a correctional facility officer. Nation was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Raul Calderon, 32, of 1525 N. C St. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault on family or household member. Calderon was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Christian Galdamez-Depaz, 33, of 2101 W. Commons Drive in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with two counts of sexual assault. Galdamez-Depaz was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $75,000 bond set.

Tontitown

• Devan Brown, 39, of 339 Sawmill Road in Mountain View, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jeffery Fritch, 42, of 19220 Parks Cemetery Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with assault on a family member, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fritch was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Darrell Johnson, 55, of 304 Wayland Drive in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Johnson was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.